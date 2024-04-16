How to Send A Fax without a Fax Machine in 2024?

Many people do not like fax machines, especially the generation that is now under 40 years old. Analogue technologies are quite outdated and people have simply lost the habit of using such devices. The very concept that to send a fax you need a separate device is not modern

Now there is a new technology concept – online fax. Digital faxes can be sent via smartphones and other electronic devices. Several ways allow you to work with faxes without compromising functionality or security. Yes, the level of security is at the same level

Way 1: With Mobile App

If you have a smartphone or tablet connected to the internet, then all you need to send a fax is the right app. With it, online faxing will be much more accessible and does not depend on your actual location. A good option from the App Store is FAX from iPhone: Fax App, which has a simple interface, strong encryption and a built-in scanner. An editor for documents is also provided.

How to send a fax via mobile app from iPhone:

Download the app from the App Store. Log in to the application and click on the Continue button. Most apps offer a free trial period. Select your country and get your fax number. On the main screen of the application there is usually a New Fax or Create Fax button, click on it. Enter the recipient’s fax number and name. Also, pay attention to the subject so that the recipient better understands the nature and reason for receiving the fax. Add the document you want to send. You can simply attach it if the file is in the smartphone’s memory. You can also scan the document. Once everything is ready, click Send.

Way 2: Via Fax Modem PC

Another way that allows you to send a fax even without a fax machine requires a PC and a fax modem. This method is much more economical and convenient than traditional faxing or using a local fax centre

A step-by-step guide to sending a fax:

Setting up a fax modem. You need this specialized device and we are not talking about an Internet modem. The fax modem can be either pre-installed on the PC or sold separately. It’s easier to buy an external fax modem, it’s easier to connect. Software preparation. By default, Windows already has the necessary fax application – Windows Fax and Scan. You can use it or download software from third-party developers. Everything here is at your discretion. Software setup. When you launch the application for the first time, you need to do some basic setup. Typically, to operate a fax application, you need to specify the fax number, and country code, and select basic settings. If you want to receive a fax receipt report, you should also make some adjustments to the settings. In the case of a standard Windows 11 application, you should go to Tools → Options → Receipts tab. Create a message. Once your software is ready, you can create a fax message and send it. To do this, click on the New Fax button or a similar item. You need to know the recipient’s fax number, city code and country code. Then attach the document to the letter. It must be in PDF format, although some providers support other formats. Add a Cover Page. This is an optional item, but highly recommended. If you add a cover page, you can get the point of the document across from the first page and increase the chances that your message will be read and acted upon accordingly. Dispatch. The final stage is checking all the data. If OK and you are sure you want to send this message to the specified recipient, click Send.

Way 3: Using the Website

Several websites offer fax-sending services. You can choose absolutely anyone available in your region. The instructions for using most of them are almost identical.

How to send a fax through the website:

Log in to the fax provider’s website. In the Sender Info field, you need to specify basic data: mail, fax address and name. Moreover, you don’t have to indicate the fax address if you don’t have one. Fill in the Receiver Info in the same way. The subject and company name can be left blank, but it is better to indicate all the information useful to the recipient. This increases the chances that the recipient will correctly identify your email. Each service has a Fax Content or similar field where you must place the document. There are often limits on the number of documents you can send at one time – up to 10 files. Supported formats depend on the service, most often these are JPG, PDF, and Doc formats. Once your message is formatted accordingly, you can click on the “Submit” button. Services often offer premium and free options. The premium version has no restrictions, while the free options may have a limited number of available sends per month.

Conclusion

There are 3 reliable and proven ways to work with faxes at your disposal. The applications are best suited for those who frequently use faxes and plan to replace their fax machine with them. Web services are a little less practical, but are convenient when you need to use a fax infrequently