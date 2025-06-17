Isiolo Clerk cancels planned public participation for removal of Governor Guyo after court order

The Isiolo County Assembly Clerk Tuesday announced the cancelation of a planned public participation sessions to impeach governor Abdi Guyo.

Clerk Salad Boru Guracha announced the cancellation following a court order that suspended the planned impeachment.

The Assembly had put a notice on June 14 announcing public participation for the removal of the governor.

“Notice is hereby issued that the County Assembly of Isiolo in compliance with the above court order has cancelled the Public Participation exercise slated for 18th June, 2025 in various Wards within Isiolo County,” said Guracha in a notice.

The High Court in Isiolo issued an order stopping impeachment of governor Guyo pending hearing and determination of case before it.

Justice Heston Nyaga said he had perused the application, the affidavit in support thereof and the Petition and he was satisfied that the Petitioner/Applicant has made out a case that warrants grant of the relief sought.

He certified the application as urgent and ordered it be served upon all the respondents by close of business on June 17 2025.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this Application inter-partes, a conservatory order is hereby issued restraining, barring and or preventing the Respondents either by themselves or their agents from admitting, processing, debating or considering or in any manner whatsoever considering the Notice of Motion dated 10th June, 2025 for proposed removal from Office of the Governor of Isiolo County by impeachment founded on the Notice of Motion presented and intended to be debated on Tuesday, 17th June, 2025 or any other day the Respondent may set.”

Guyo had sued the County Assembly and the Speaker.

He directed the third respondent to furnish the Petitioner/Applicant with a copy of the Notice of Motion for Impeachment, together with all supporting documents, within 48 hours of service of the order.

The respondents have seven days to file their responses with leave to the Petitioner/Applicant granted leave to file and serve any supplementary affidavit within 3 days of service of the responses.

Sericho MCA Abubakar Godana tabled a notice of motion for the governor’s impeachment.

Guyo had seven days to respond to the accusations.

The County Assembly, led by Speaker Mohamed Roba, was preparing for a public participation process.

The motion received unanimous support from all 18 MCAs.

According to the motion, the MCAs are seeking the governor’s removal on the grounds of gross misconduct, violation of the Constitution and various laws, and abuse of office.