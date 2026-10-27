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    Jayesh Saini Gets CAK Approval to Take Over Africa Business Corporation

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Jayesh Saini Gets CAK Approval to Take Over Africa Business Corporation

    Businessman Jayesh Umesh Saini has received approval from the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) to take sole control of Africa Business Corporation and Development Limited.

    The approval was published in Gazette Notice No. 16875 dated September 21, 2026. The notice did not disclose the value of the transaction or provide details of the company’s business activities.

    “Pursuant to the provisions of section 46 (6) of the Competition Act of the Laws of Kenya (the Competition Act), it is notified for general information, that in exercise of the powers conferred upon the Competition Authority of Kenya by section 46 (6) (a) (ii) of the Competition Act, the Competition Authority of Kenya has authorized the proposed transaction as set out herein,” CAK said.

    Saini has business interests in the healthcare sector through Bliss Healthcare and Lifecare Hospitals. He also has interests in pharmaceutical firm Dinlas Pharma.

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    Damaris Gatwiri is a digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion.

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