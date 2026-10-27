Learning how to gain administrator access in Windows 11 is useful when you need to install software, change system settings, manage user accounts, or troubleshoot computer problems. Windows 11 separates standard user accounts from administrator accounts to protect the computer from unauthorised changes. If you own the computer or have permission to manage it, there are several ways to obtain administrator access. The method you use depends on whether your current account already has administrative privileges or whether another administrator manages the device.

Before changing any settings, check your current account type.

Press Windows + I to open Settings.

Select Accounts.

Click Your info.

Look for the account information displayed on the page.

Depending on your Windows configuration, the account type may indicate whether you have administrator privileges. You can also open Control Panel, select User Accounts, and check your account information.

If your account is already an administrator, you may only need to approve a User Account Control prompt when performing certain tasks.

Change Your Account to Administrator

If your account has permission to manage users, you can change its account type through Windows Settings.

Open Settings using Windows + I.

Select Accounts.

Click Other users.

Select your account if it appears in the list.

Click Change account type.

Choose Administrator from the available options.

Click OK to save the change.

This method generally requires an existing administrator account. A standard user cannot normally grant themselves administrator privileges through Settings.

Use an Existing Administrator Account

If your current account does not have administrator privileges, sign in with an authorised administrator account on the computer.

Open Settings, navigate to Accounts, and change your account type as described above if the administrator permits it.

If another person owns or manages the computer, ask them to make the change or approve the task requiring elevated permissions.

Run a Program as Administrator

You do not always need to change your account type to perform an administrative task.

To run a program with elevated privileges:

Open the Start menu.

Search for the program you want to use.

Right-click the program.

Select Run as administrator.

Approve the User Account Control prompt or enter the administrator credentials when requested.

This allows an authorised administrator to approve a specific task without necessarily changing the account’s permanent type.

Recover Access If You Have Lost Administrator Privileges

If you own the computer but cannot access any administrator account, use Microsoft’s official Windows account recovery or troubleshooting options.

For a Microsoft account, follow the account password recovery process. If the device belongs to a workplace or school, contact the IT administrator.

If no administrator account is available, you may need to use Windows recovery options or reset the PC. Back up important files where possible before resetting, because some recovery methods can remove applications or personal data.

Avoid unknown programs or online instructions that promise to bypass Windows security. They may compromise your files or make the system unusable.

Also Read: How to Attract Your Crush