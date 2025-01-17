Jaylen Brown Siblings: Get to Know Quenton Brown

Jaylen Brown is an American professional basketball player born on October 24, 1996.

He plays for the Boston Celtics in the NBA, primarily as a shooting guard and small forward.

Brown was drafted third overall in the 2016 NBA draft after playing for the California Golden Bears.

He is a three-time NBA All-Star and won the NBA championship and Finals MVP in 2024.

Brown is known for his athleticism and versatility on the court, having achieved several career highs, including a 50-point game.

Siblings

Jaylen has one older brother, Quenton Brown.

Quenton is involved in sports and business, having played football at the University of Central Florida and currently working as an athlete relations coordinator at Playbooked.

He also serves as the director of the 7uice Foundation, which reflects the Brown family’s commitment to philanthropy and community engagement.

College career

Brown attended the University of California, Berkeley, for the 2015-2016 season.

During his time with the California Golden Bears, he made a significant impact on the team.

Brown was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team, recognizing his impressive performance as a freshman.

He averaged 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, showcasing his ability to score and rebound effectively.

Despite Brown’s individual success, the Golden Bears had a disappointing NCAA Tournament run, losing in the first round to Hawaii.

NBA career

After his freshman year, Brown decided to forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2016 NBA draft.

His decision was influenced by his strong performance and the potential for a high draft pick.

Brown was drafted third overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2016 NBA draft. Initially, he faced challenges adjusting to the NBA level.

However, he showed promise with his athleticism and scoring ability. He played a supporting role in the Celtics’ playoff runs during his first two seasons.

As Brown continued to develop his skills, he became more consistent and reliable.

He signed a four-year, $115 million contract extension with the Celtics in 2019, reflecting his growing importance to the team.

Brown earned his first NBA All-Star selection in 2021 and has since become a regular All-Star, showcasing his growth into one of the league’s top players.

His versatility allows him to play both guard and forward positions effectively, and his ability to score, rebound, and defend at a high level has made him a cornerstone of the Celtics’ roster.

In the 2023-2024 season, Brown played a pivotal role in the Celtics’ NBA championship win.

He was named the MVP of both the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals, highlighting his dominance and leadership.

Accolades

In college, he was named the 2016 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and made the All-Pac-12 First Team during his freshman year at the University of California, Berkeley.

He also earned recognition as a consensus first-team All-State selection and was named Georgia’s Mr. Basketball.

In the NBA, Brown has been a three-time NBA All-Star and was named to the All-NBA Second Team in the 2022-2023 season.

His most recent achievements include being named the MVP of both the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals in the 2023-2024 season, leading the Boston Celtics to their 18th NBA championship.

Additionally, he won the Best Championship Performance award at the 2024 ESPY Awards for his outstanding performance in the NBA Finals.