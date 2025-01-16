Isaiah Joe Siblings: Get to Know Jacob Joe and Jon Joe

Isaiah Joe is an American professional basketball player born on July 2, 1999.

He currently plays as a shooting guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA.

Joe played college basketball for the Arkansas Razorbacks, where he was known for his three-point shooting skills.

He was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2020 NBA draft with the 49th overall pick and later joined the Thunder in 2022.

Notably, Joe recently scored a career-high 31 points with 8 three-pointers in a game against the Knicks.

Siblings

Isaiah has two younger brothers, Jacob Joe and Jon Joe.

However, nothing much is known about the two, including the careers and personal life, compared to their famous brother.

College career

Joe’s college career began when he joined the University of Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team in 2018.

During his freshman year, he quickly established himself as a key player, earning a spot on the Southeastern Conference (SEC) All-Freshman team.

His impressive shooting skills were highlighted by setting a record for the most three-pointers made by a freshman in the SEC with 113 three-pointers.

Joe averaged 13.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game during his freshman season.

In his sophomore year, Joe continued to improve, averaging 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

His shooting efficiency and scoring ability made him a standout player in the SEC.

Despite dealing with injuries during his sophomore season, Joe remained a crucial part of the Razorbacks’ lineup.

After two successful seasons at Arkansas, Joe decided to forgo his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2020 NBA draft.

NBA career

Joe was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 49th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

During his time with the 76ers, Joe played a limited role off the bench, often contributing with his three-point shooting.

He spent time with both the 76ers and their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, where he could develop his skills further.

Joe’s NBA debut came on December 23, 2020, and he showed flashes of his potential as a shooter.

However, he struggled to find consistent playing time in a deep 76ers roster.

In October 2022, Joe was waived by the 76ers and subsequently signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This move provided him with an opportunity to play more regularly and develop his game in a rebuilding team environment.

With the Thunder, Joe has had more chances to showcase his skills, including scoring a career-high 31 points with 8 three-pointers in a game against the New York Knicks.

His ability to stretch the defense with his shooting has been valuable for the Thunder, and he continues to work on expanding his role in the team.