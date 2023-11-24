Jeffree Star’s Staggering Net Worth

Jeffree Star, a multifaceted American personality known for modeling, fashion design, DJing, singing, and makeup artistry, boasts a jaw-dropping net worth of $200 million. Beyond being a YouTube sensation, Star is the mastermind behind Jeffree Star Cosmetics, a cosmetic empire that significantly contributes to his astronomical fortune.

Early Life

Born Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr. on November 15, 1985, in Orange County, California, Jeffree Star faced early challenges, including the tragic suicide of his father. Raised by his mother, a model, Star’s journey began with experimenting with makeup and eventually moving to Hollywood to pursue modeling and makeup artistry. His interest in music also played a pivotal role in shaping his early career.

Jeffree Star Music Career

Star’s foray into the music industry resulted in the 2009 release of his debut album, “Beauty Killer.” While achieving chart success, Star collaborated with renowned artists like Kesha and Nicki Minaj. Despite signing a record deal with Akon’s Konvict Muzik for a second album, clashes led him to step away from the music industry.

Jeffree Star Cosmetics

In 2014, facing financial challenges, Star invested his life savings into launching Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Leveraging his social media following and friendships with celebrities, Star utilized YouTube to promote his cosmetic brand.

With the first release selling out within minutes, the company rapidly expanded, and Star’s makeup tutorials became a sensation.

Jeffree Star Cosmetic Earnings

In a revealing 2018 interview, Star claimed an annual gross revenue exceeding $100 million for Jeffree Star Cosmetics. While these figures are not officially confirmed, his opulent lifestyle, including luxurious homes and a notable car collection, underscores the company’s immense success. Star diversified his investments into marijuana, real estate, and merchandising, further securing his financial standing.

Feuds and Popularity Boost

Known for high-profile feuds with celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, James Charles, and Kat Von D, Jeffree Star has turned controversies into heightened popularity. His strategic online presence and unabashed critiques of competitors’ products have contributed to his continued prominence.

Real Estate Ventures

Star’s real estate journey includes a Calabasas mansion, purchased in 2016 and sold for $3.4 million in 2020. In 2019, he acquired a spectacular Hidden Hills estate for $14.6 million, selling it for $16.7 million in 2022. Concurrently, Star invested in a sprawling 70-acre ranch in Wyoming, demonstrating his flair for diverse property holdings.

Jeffree Star’s Car Collection

With a reported 25-vehicle collection featuring Bentleys, Aston Martins, Lamborghinis, and Ferraris, Star’s car collection adds an extravagant touch to his lavish lifestyle, with an estimated value of $2.4 million.

Jeffree Star Net Worth

Jeffree Star net worth of $200 million stands as a testament to his entrepreneurial prowess, resilience, and ability to turn challenges into triumphs across various industries.