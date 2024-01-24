Jeremy Lin’s Net Worth

Jeremy Lin, the retired American professional basketball player, boasts an impressive net worth of $36 million. His journey from the NBA to the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Ducks has solidified his financial success, making him a notable figure in the sports and entertainment world.

Early Life

Born in 1988 in Torrance, California, Lin’s journey to basketball stardom began with Taiwanese immigrant parents. Despite facing challenges, including a lack of a scholarship from Stanford University, Lin excelled at Harvard, garnering accolades for his exceptional performance on the court.

Jeremy Lin NBA Stint

Lin’s illustrious career in the NBA saw him don the jerseys of various teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and the New York Knicks. Beyond his on-court prowess, Lin holds the distinction of being the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA. Moreover, he etched his name in history as the first Asian-American to clinch an NBA championship title.

Jeremy Lin Linsanity

In 2012, Lin’s career reached new heights during his tenure with the New York Knicks. Filling in as a starter after teammate Baron Davis’ injury, Lin spearheaded the team to an impressive seven-game winning streak, igniting what sports enthusiasts fondly dubbed “Linsanity.” This phenomenon catapulted Lin to international stardom, landing him on the covers of Time and Sports Illustrated.

Jeremy Lin Salary and Contracts

Lin’s financial journey is intertwined with his various NBA contracts. Notable highlights include:

2011 with the Golden State Warriors: $473,000

2012 with the New York Knicks: $800,000

His “Linsanity” performance made him a restricted free agent, paving the way for a lucrative contract with the Houston Rockets. Throughout his NBA career, Lin’s earnings reached a commendable $51 million from endorsements alone.

Jeremy Lin Endorsements

Lin’s impact extended beyond the court, with lucrative endorsement deals, including a significant Nike partnership. Despite NBA players not directly benefiting from jersey sales, Lin’s jersey became the league’s highest-selling during his peak, contributing to his financial prosperity.

Warriors, Rockets, and Beyond

From joining the Golden State Warriors in 2010 to subsequent stints with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors, Lin’s career showcased versatility and resilience. His leadership on the court and consistent contributions solidified his status as a respected figure in the league.

Jeremy Lin CBA Stint

Lin’s stint with the Toronto Raptors culminated in an NBA championship in 2019, marking a historic moment as the first Asian-American player to achieve this feat. Post-NBA, Lin ventured into the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), signing with the Beijing Ducks and further expanding his global influence.

Even after retiring from the NBA, Lin continued his basketball journey with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G-League, showcasing his enduring passion for the game.

Jeremy Lin Net Worth

Jeremy Lin net worth of $36 million not only reflects his financial success but also underscores his impact on the global sports landscape.