Jim Caviezel Net Worth And Salary

James Caviezel, renowned for his compelling performances on both the big and small screens, has carved out a successful career in Hollywood, earning a net worth of $15 million through his diverse roles and acclaimed projects. From his iconic portrayal of Jesus Christ in “The Passion of the Christ” to his captivating stint on the hit series “Person of Interest,” Caviezel has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Jim Caviezel Net Worth $15 Million Date of Birth September 26, 1968 Place of Birth Mount Vernon, Washington Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Born James Patrick Caviezel on September 26, 1968, in Mount Vernon, Washington, Jim’s journey to stardom began with a passion for acting nurtured during his formative years. Despite initially pursuing a basketball career, a foot injury redirected him towards his true calling, leading him to pursue acting at the University of Washington.

Caviezel’s acting career kicked off in Seattle, where he honed his craft on stage before making his big screen debut in the 1991 film “My Own Private Idaho.” His relocation to Los Angeles opened doors to a plethora of opportunities, with notable appearances in projects like “The Wonder Years” and “Diggstown,” laying the groundwork for his future success.

Breakthrough Roles

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Jim’s star continued to rise as he showcased his versatility and talent in a string of successful films. From his compelling performance in “The Thin Red Line” to his portrayal of Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s groundbreaking epic “The Passion of the Christ,” Caviezel captivated audiences with his emotive performances and dedication to his craft.

Also Read: Net Worth Of Hugh Jackman In 2024

His role in “The Passion of the Christ” catapulted him to international acclaim, solidifying his status as a formidable talent in Hollywood. Despite the physical challenges he endured during filming, including hypothermia and injuries, Caviezel’s portrayal of Jesus remains one of his most iconic and impactful performances to date.

Jim Caviezel Salary

In addition to his film successes, Jim found acclaim on the small screen with his portrayal of former CIA agent John Reese in the hit series “Person of Interest.” His nuanced performance earned him critical praise and a reported salary of $125,000 per episode, further cementing his reputation as a versatile and accomplished actor.

Beyond his acting accolades, Caviezel’s personal life reflects his commitment to family and faith. Married to teacher Kerri Browitt since 1996, Jim’s dedication to his wife and their adopted children underscores his values and priorities outside of Hollywood.

Jim Caviezel Awards

Throughout his career, Jim has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry, earning accolades such as the Grace Awards and a Camie Award for his inspiring performances. His unwavering commitment to his craft and his willingness to tackle challenging roles have solidified his legacy as a respected and influential figure in Hollywood.

Jim Caviezel Net Worth

Jim Caviezel net worth is $15 million.