Jolie and Pitt’s daughter Shiloh seeks name change

Actor Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt has submitted a petition to a Los Angeles court to drop Pitt from her name.

The daughter of Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt took legal action to become Shiloh Jolie on May 27, the date of her 18th birthday.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, but details of their separation have not been finalised and a settlement agreement is yet to be reached.

The couple are also currently involved in a legal battle over Chateau Miraval, a French winery they bought together.

Shiloh is the third-eldest of the former couple’s six children, but not the first of her siblings to seek a move away from the name Pitt.

Earlier this year, her 15-year-old sister Vivienne dropped their father’s last name in her listing in a Playbill programme for a production of The Outsiders on Broadway.

And in a 2023 video, eldest daughter Zahara can be seen and heard introducing herself as Zahara Marley Jolie, on joining Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College.

However, Shiloh, who performed as a voice actor in the animated film Kung Fu Panda 3, is the first of the siblings to file a formal petition for a legal name change.

This legal request comes amid developments in the divorce battle between Jolie and Pitt, who were married in August 2014.

Jolie filed for divorce after an incident in 2016, in which she says Pitt grabbed her by the head and attacked two of their children on an airplane.

Pitt also verbally abused and poured alcohol on his family during the flight from France to Los Angeles, she says.

He denies the allegations.

The pair were engaged in a custody battle that resulted in Pitt being awarded joint custody in 2021.

Both actors have also filed lawsuits against each other.

Disagreements between the two include disputes over property and shared business ventures, including Château Miraval.

In February 2022, Pitt sued Jolie and her company, Nouvel, for allegedly selling her share of the winery without his supposedly agreed-upon consent.

Legal documents claimed that Jolie “sought to inflict harm” on her former husband when she sold her stake in their co-owned vineyard to a Russian oligarch.

On 4 April 2024, Angelina Jolie’s legal team filed a motion requesting communication be released, saying it would “prove” Pitt would not allow her to sell her shares in Château Miraval to him unless she agreed to an “expansive” non-disclosure agreement.

Pitt is being countersued over claims that millions of dollars of Château Miraval funding were used for personal projects.

By BBC News