Roots Party’s Justina Wamae Declines State Appointment, Says She is on Maternity Leave 

The Roots Party 2022 presidential running mate Justina Wamae Monday turned down her appointment to a health taskforce by President William Ruto.

In a statement on X, Wamae thanked Ruto for recognizing her strength, capacity, ability, but said she was unable to take up the offer as she is on maternity leave.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to decline your offer given that I’m currently on maternity leave and this development would affect my ability to work effectively at this time,” Wamae wrote on X.

Wamae was among others appointed to the 18-member taskforce, to be chaired by Prof. Khama Rogo with Judith Guserwa as his Vice Chairperson.

Acting Ministry of Health Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth, Kenya Medical Practitioners, and Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Deputy Secretary General Dr. Dennis Miskellah are members.

Other members appointed to the taskforce are: Dr. John Masasabi, Dr. Toseef Din, Dr. Wilson Aruasa, Doreen Rhoda Kanyua, Prof. Francis Wafula, Dr. Habiba Mohamed, Lucy Mburu, Collins Kiprono, Victor Miseda, Christine Okoth, Carolyne Mage, Jacinta Rwamba, Dr. Kanyenje Gakombe, Dr. Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, and Benard Ondeng Otieno Choi.

Ruto, in a gazette notice dated July 5, 2024, also named two joint secretaries to the taskforce, namely; Dr. Edna Tallam-Kimaiyo, and Morris Kaburu.

Dr. Hezron Omollo, and Vivienne M. Eyase were further named to the Secretariat.

The taskforce shall be tasked with, among other things, identifying the legal, policy, administrative and operational constraints impeding performance of the health sector in Kenya with regards to human resources for health.

Their terms of reference also includes reviewing the performance of Human Resources for Health (HRH) in Kenya and recommending improvements, as well as advising on the framework of employment of 20,000 healthcare workers to bridge the gap according to World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations of 23 medical personnel per 10,000 people.

The taskforce, which shall be domiciled at the Ministry of Health, will serve for a period of six months.