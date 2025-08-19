Kelly Rutherford Siblings: Getting to Know Anthony, Courtney and Lindsey

Kelly Rutherford is an American actress born on November 6, 1968, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Best known for her roles in television dramas, she gained prominence for portraying Stephanie “Sam” Whitmore on the NBC daytime soap opera Generations (1989–1991), Megan Lewis on the Fox primetime soap opera Melrose Place (1996–1999), and Lily van der Woodsen on The CW’s hit series Gossip Girl (2007–2012).

Raised by her mother, Ann Edwards, a model and writer, Rutherford has built a reputation as a versatile actress, appearing in a variety of television shows and films over her decades-long career.

Her poised and elegant persona on screen has made her a recognizable figure in pop culture, particularly among fans of teen drama series.

Siblings

Kelly grew up with three siblings, a brother named Anthony and two sisters, Courtney and Lindsey.

However, information about her siblings is limited, as Rutherford’s public life primarily focuses on her acting career and personal endeavors.

The siblings shared a childhood in California, where Kelly attended Corona del Mar High School in Newport Beach before pursuing her acting career in New York and Los Angeles.

Career

Rutherford’s acting career began in the late 1980s with roles on daytime soap operas like Loving (1987) and Generations (1989–1991), where she played Stephanie “Sam” Whitmore.

Her early work on soap operas established her as a talented actress capable of portraying complex characters.

In 1992, she joined the cast of the ABC drama Homefront, followed by a recurring role as Dixie Cousins in The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. (1993–1994), a Western series where her character’s romantic arc with the titular hero showcased her ability to blend charm and wit.

Her role as Megan Lewis on Melrose Place (1996–1999) solidified her status as a primetime soap opera star, portraying a character entangled in dramatic relationships.

Rutherford’s most iconic role came as Lily van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl (2007–2012), where she played the sophisticated matriarch of a wealthy Manhattan family.

Beyond these major roles, she appeared in films like Scream 3 (2000) and starred in short-lived series such as Threat Matrix (2003–2004) and E-Ring (2005–2006).

More recently, she played recurring roles in Quantico (2016), Dynasty (2018–2019), and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019), demonstrating her enduring presence in television.