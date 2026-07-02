Kenya evacuates 151 nationals from South Africa amid xenophobic violence

The Government of Kenya has intensified efforts to safely evacuate Kenyan nationals affected by xenophobic violence and intimidation in South Africa, with 151 citizens already returned home as of July 2, 2026.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, said the evacuation is being carried out in a safe, orderly and timely manner through the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria, in collaboration with the South African Government.

Mudavadi revealed that he held a telephone conversation on July 1 with South Africa’s Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Roland Lamola, who assured Kenya that South African authorities are taking all necessary measures to protect Kenyans and other foreign nationals.

According to the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, 240 Kenyans in need of assistance have so far registered with the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria.

The mission has established temporary safe havens, providing hotel accommodation, food, essential relief supplies and specialized support for vulnerable groups, including infants.

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs is coordinating the evacuation by facilitating ground transport within South Africa, flights to Nairobi, emergency travel documents and humanitarian assistance.

Of those evacuated, 104 Kenyans arrived in Nairobi on June 30 aboard Kenya Airways in three groups of 61, 26 and 17 passengers.

A further 47 returned on July 1, while another group of 55 Kenyans is expected to arrive later today.

Despite the recent unrest, the government noted that the majority of the estimated 27,000 Kenyans living in South Africa remain safe and continue contributing positively to both countries.

Kenya has urged its citizens living abroad to comply with the laws of their host countries and ensure their immigration status remains valid.

The Government also expressed appreciation to South Africa for its continued cooperation and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the longstanding bilateral relationship between the two countries.