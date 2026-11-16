Kenya Railways Adds Extra Madaraka Express Train for the Festive Season

Kenya Railways has introduced an additional Madaraka Express train service to help manage the travel rush that comes with the festive season. The extra service runs daily, giving passengers more options on the busy Nairobi–Mombasa route at a time when demand for seats climbs sharply.

Nairobi to Mombasa: Departure at 9:40 am

If you are travelling from Nairobi, take note of the departure time. The new train leaves Nairobi Terminus in Syokimau at 9:40 am, not 9:30 am as some earlier schedules indicated. From there, it arrives at Voi Station at 1:35 pm, departs five minutes later at 1:40 pm, and pulls into Mombasa Terminus at 3:35 pm. That puts you on the coast well before evening, with the better part of the afternoon still ahead of you.

Mombasa to Nairobi: Departure at 4:30 pm

The return journey follows a similar pattern. The train leaves Mombasa Terminus at 4:30 pm, reaches Voi Station at 6:15 pm and departs at 6:20 pm, before arriving at Nairobi Terminus at 10:55 pm. It is a convenient option for travellers who want to spend the day in Mombasa and still get back to the capital the same night.

Why the Extra Service Matters

The festive season is one of the busiest periods on the Mombasa line, with families, holidaymakers and business travellers all competing for seats. Adding a daily service takes some of the pressure off the existing departures and gives passengers a fairer chance of finding a ticket that suits their plans, especially those travelling at short notice.

Book Early to Secure a Seat

Kenya Railways is advising passengers to book early through the official channels to secure seats. With demand expected to stay high throughout the holiday period, waiting until the last minute is likely to mean limited choices or no space at all. Booking ahead also gives you time to plan the rest of your trip, from transfers at Syokimau to accommodation on the coast.

If you are planning to travel over the holidays, the message is simple: check the schedule, confirm your departure time, and book your ticket as soon as your dates are settled.