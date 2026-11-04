Kenya to Host 2026 Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens Tournament

Kenya will host the 2026 Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens Tournament on November 7 and 8 at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi, with 11 national teams set to compete for the continental title and a place in the HSBC SVNS 3.

The tournament will bring together Kenya, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Madagascar, Mauritius, Rwanda, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said hosting the championship reflects Kenya’s ambition to become a leading destination for major international sporting events while providing an opportunity to promote women’s rugby across Africa.

In a statement, Mvurya welcomed the participating teams and their supporters to Nairobi, saying the tournament would also showcase the country’s hospitality.

“On behalf of the Government of Kenya, I welcome all participating teams and their supporters to Nairobi and invite our visitors to experience Kenya’s exceptional hospitality beyond the rugby field,” Mvurya said.

The Kenya Lionesses will head into the continental championship following a successful Safari Sevens campaign, where they defeated Uganda 22-5 in the final to retain their title.

The team will now seek to extend its winning run by clinching the African crown on home soil and securing a return to the HSBC SVNS 3.

Mvurya called on Kenyans to turn out in large numbers at the RFUEA Grounds to support the national women’s rugby team.

The tournament comes shortly after another major achievement for Kenyan women’s rugby at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

The Rising Lionesses defeated Australia 17-12 in extra time to win the rugby sevens gold medal, becoming the first African nation to claim gold in the discipline at either the Olympic Games or Youth Olympic Games.

On their way to the final, the Kenyan team defeated China 12-5 and hosts Senegal 19-0 before overcoming Madagascar 15-5 in the semi-finals.

Mvurya congratulated the players, coaches, technical bench and support staff for their performance at the competition.

“I congratulate the players, coaches, technical bench and support staff. Their hard work throughout the campaign and their composure in a closely contested final have made Kenya proud,” he said.

The CS said the Government would continue supporting the development of women’s sports through investments in grassroots programmes and improved opportunities for female athletes.

He noted that the Ministry would work with the Kenya Rugby Union and other partners to strengthen the pathway from school and community rugby to club competitions and national teams.

The initiative is expected to expand access to coaching, regular competitions and development opportunities for girls aspiring to play rugby at the highest level.

Mvurya also commended Rugby Africa, the Kenya Rugby Union, sponsors and other partners for supporting the organisation of the continental championship.

He wished all participating teams success while urging the Kenya Lionesses to capitalise on home advantage as they pursue the African title.

“Kenya is behind you,” he said.