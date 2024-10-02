Kericho Governor Eric Mutai Impeached

Kericho Governor Eric Mutai was Wednesday impeached by the County Assembly, with 31 members voting in favor of the motion.

The impeachment stems from allegations of gross constitutional violations, abuse of office, and misuse of public resources.

The motion was introduced by Sigowet Ward MCA Kiprotich Rogony.

Initially, the assembly had anticipated Mutai’s presence for a defense against the serious charges.

However, he was absent and instead sent a legal team led by lawyer Katwa Kigen.

An alleged court order that Mutai claimed would halt the impeachment proceedings was reportedly not served in time, allowing the motion to proceed as scheduled.

Rogony has accused the governor of several serious offenses, including leading a mob to seize private land in Kericho town for use as an unapproved dumpsite and coercing women into inappropriate sexual acts.

The governor’s fate is now in the hands of the Senate, where the county assembly speaker is expected to write informing them of the governor’s impeachment.

He is likely to move to court to challenge the process.

There were frantic efforts to stop the process with UDA summoning the MCA for talks.