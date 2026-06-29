Kibabii University Advertises Teaching and Administrative Jobs; Here’s How to Apply

Kibabii University has announced vacancies for qualified individuals seeking employment in both teaching and administrative positions, with applications open until Friday, July 17, 2026.

In an external advertisement dated June 23, 2026, the university said the recruitment is being conducted pursuant to the Universities Act, 2012, the Kibabii University Charter, 2015, and the Kibabii University Statutes, 2021.

The vacancies include Lecturer/Research Fellow (Theatre/Anaesthetic/Renal/Critical Care), Lecturer/Research Fellow (Microbiology), Registrar (Administration and Human Resource), Clinical Instructor/Technologist III (Nursing), and Driver I.

Successful candidates appointed as Lecturers, Clinical Instructors and Drivers will be employed on permanent and pensionable terms, while the successful applicant for the position of Registrar, Administration and Human Resource (Grade AD 15) will serve on a five-year contract.

How to apply

Kibabii University requires every application to be accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae (CV) with three referees, certified copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, a copy of the national identity card or passport, testimonials and any other relevant supporting documents.

Applicants who obtained qualifications from foreign institutions must ensure that their academic certificates are certified by the Commission for University Education (CUE).

The university further states that successful candidates will be required to present clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and a Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

All applications must clearly indicate the reference number of the advertised position.

Applicants are required to submit three hard copies of their application documents together with one electronic scanned copy in PDF format compiled as a single document.

Applications for the position of Registrar (Administration and Human Resource) should be emailed to councilrecruitment@kibu.ac.ke.

Applications for all other advertised positions should be sent to recruitment@kibu.ac.ke.

The university said all email applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. (East Africa Time) on Friday, July 17, 2026.

The three hard copies should also reach the university on or before the deadline and be addressed to:

The Vice Chancellor, Kibabii University,

P.O. Box 1699 – 50200,

Bungoma.

Alternatively, applicants may hand-deliver their applications to:

Kibabii University – Main Campus,

Administration Registry, Third Floor, Room ADA 306.

Kibabii University emphasized that it is an equal opportunity employer and encouraged women, marginalized groups and persons living with disabilities to apply.

The institution also noted that it does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment and selection process.

It warned applicants that canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification, adding that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.