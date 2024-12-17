Kimani Mbugua And Ex-NTV Journalist Eunice Omollo Secure Jobs After Rehabilitation

Former Citizen TV journalist Kimani Mbugua and ex-NTV journalist Eunice Omollo have secured new jobs following their recovery after undergoing rehabilitation.

During an interview on Monday, December 16, media personality Steve Thompson Maghana, popularly known as Oga Obinna, announced that Kimani Mbugua would join Obinna TV as a show host starting January 2025. Obinna praised Mbugua’s skills and resilience, stating that he would lead a specific show and department.

“There is a show and a department that I would like you (Kimani) to spearhead. You have a job in January. We shall reconvene in mid-January or early February to see what is happening,” Obinna said.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko announced that Eunice Omollo, a former NTV journalist, will resume her journalism career at K24 TV.

While the specific role remains undisclosed, Sonko confirmed her readiness to return to the industry after overcoming her struggles.

“Both Eunice and Mbugua are fully recovered and ready to face the world and begin a new life. Several months ago, their respective journeys were marked by serious struggles,” read Sonko’s statement in part.

Additionally, Sonko revealed that boxing legend Conjestina Achieng would be discharged from the Mombasa Women Rehabilitation Centre this week after making a full recovery.