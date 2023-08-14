King Charles III To Visit Kenya

Talk TV Royal Editor Sarah Hewson has revealed that Kenya is poised to become the first Commonwealth nation to receive a royal visit from King Charles III, with the anticipated event scheduled for the upcoming autumn season.

In a move aimed at reinforcing ties with Commonwealth nations across the globe, the newly crowned King Charles III is set to undertake an official visit to Kenya.

This will mark the monarch’s fifth trip to the country and his maiden visit since his coronation at Westminster Abbey in London merely two weeks ago.

The ceremonious event saw Kenya’s participation through its soldiers, who joined in a joint parade preceding the coronation.

King Charles III’s tour of Kenya is anticipated to precede a subsequent visit to France, an itinerary that was initially planned for March but had to be postponed due to security considerations.

The upcoming journey holds a certain historical resonance, reminiscent of the travels of King Charles III’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

The former queen, then just 25 years old, embarked on a world tour alongside her late husband Prince Philip after her ascension to the throne following the demise of King George VI in February 1952.

This journey brought her to Kenya, where she received the news of her father’s passing on February 6, 1952, while staying at the Treetops Hotel in Aberdare National Park.

For King Charles III, the forthcoming visit to Kenya holds both personal and historical significance. He previously visited the nation four times: in 1971 on a safari with his sister Princess Anne, followed by subsequent trips in 1977, 1978, and 1987.

The visit also connects to a specific personal milestone for the king. It was in Kenya that he reportedly grew his first beard, and there exists a clearing named the King Charles Campsite near the Treetops Hotel in honor of the monarch.

His previous visits to Kenya have been marked by his admiration for the warmth and hospitality he received from the Kenyan people.

However, the royal visit is anticipated to evoke mixed emotions.

Also Read: Federal Judge Warns Trump on “Inflammatory” Statements Ahead of Election Trial

While the visit is poised to strengthen diplomatic relations between London and Nairobi, there remain local grievances against the UK due to historical issues such as British imperialism, the suppression of the Mau Mau rebellion, and unresolved land disputes.

While diplomatic ties are set to be consolidated, it’s noteworthy that calls persist for the UK government to address these historical injustices.

The last formal interaction between King Charles and a high-ranking Kenyan official took place in July 2021 when he met with former President Uhuru Kenyatta at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England.

Kenyatta was engaged in official discussions during his visit to the UK, co-chairing the Global Education Summit alongside UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The timing of King Charles III’s visit is particularly significant as the UK has appointed Neil Wigan as the new high commissioner to Kenya, who will replace Jane Marriott, concluding her four-year tenure in July.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...