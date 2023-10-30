Kisii Police Boss Denies Raid on Arati’s Office, Says Officers were Resting at Stadium

Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kases has dismissed claims of a raid on Governor Simba Arati’s office at Gusii Stadium on Monday morning.

Mr Kases told the Nation that the officers were patrolling the area and were only “resting” at the stadium.

According to the police boss, the officers were within their right to be in the public space.

Mr Kases added that he was not privy to a warning issued by South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro to deploy officers to the area over hooliganism.

But Arati while addressing reporters said the officers instructed him not enter his office.

“I was instructed not to enter my office, as GSU officers were strategically stationed at every stadium entry point. I have done no wrong, and if this was indeed part of an ongoing investigation, I would have expected the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to be leading the charge,” he stated.

The governor said the presence of the officers was due to his support for a bodaboda sacco and his commitment to fighting graft.

“During his election campaign, President William Ruto promised to address the concerns of bodaboda riders. The establishment of the sacco under my supervision was a fulfillment of that promise. What better contribution could I have made?” Arati wondered.

The county chief further condemned the closure of the Kisii municipality Bodaboda offices, which was said to be a hotbed of criminal activities.

“I demand to know who dispatched GSU officers from Kisumu to this location. Whom do they intend to apprehend?” he demanded.

On Sunday, governor Simba Arati claimed that security officers wanted to raid his Motonto home and other premises at night, but that he asked them to do it during the day.