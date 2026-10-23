Kitui MCA Arrested Over Alleged Phone Thefts in Nairobi CBD

A sitting Member of the County Assembly (MCA) in Kitui County has been arrested over a series of alleged mobile phone thefts in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives from Kamukunji Police Station arrested Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka, the MCA for Ikanga/Kyatune Ward, along Mfangano Street following investigations into several reported phone theft incidents.

According to the police, the arrest followed actionable intelligence linking the suspect to three separate incidents reported in August and September 2026.

Detectives relied on CCTV footage during the investigations, which helped them identify the suspect in connection with the reported thefts.

The DCI further said the arrest brought to light an outstanding warrant against Musyoka in a separate case.

The MCA is wanted in Criminal Case No. 112/303/2024 after allegedly failing to attend court following his release on bond by the Makadara Law Courts, where he had been charged with stealing.

Musyoka is currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

The DCI reiterated that no one is above the law, adding that detectives would continue pursuing leads and presenting suspects before the courts, regardless of their position or status in society.