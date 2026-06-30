KMPDC Gives Ambulance Owners Until July 17 to Register or Face Action

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has directed all ambulance owners and operators in the country to register their ambulances by July 17, 2026, or risk regulatory action.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, KMPDC Chief Executive Officer Dr. David G. Kariuki said the directive is in line with the Health Act, 2017, and the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act (Cap. 253).

He said all providers of ambulance services are required to register with the Council through the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Portal.

“KMPDC further notifies all ambulance owners and operators that ambulance registration remains open and ongoing through the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Portal,” Kariuki said.

According to the Council, all ambulances providing emergency medical services in Kenya must be registered.

KMPDC said the registration exercise is aimed at improving access to quality pre-hospital healthcare, supporting the implementation of emergency medical services under the Social Health Authority’s Emergency, Critical Care and Chronic Illness Fund, and ensuring compliance with the country’s legal and regulatory requirements.

Ambulance owners and operators have been advised to submit their applications through the EMS Portal at https://ems.kmpdc.go.ke/.

The Council said all applications must be submitted on or before July 17, 2026.

“Failure to register within the stipulated period may attract regulatory action in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations,” Kariuki warned.