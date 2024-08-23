KNUT To Hold Meeting On Saturday Ahead Of Planned Teachers’ Strike

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has scheduled a meeting for Saturday to discuss a potential teachers’ strike across the country.

KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu has invited executive officers to gather at their headquarters for this crucial meeting.

“You are hereby notified of a special National Executive Council Meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow, Saturday, 24th August 2024, starting from 10:00 a.m. at the KNUT Head Office, NEC Boardroom on the 6th Floor,” read the notice.

Those attending are reminded to wear the official KNUT green attire.

Both KNUT and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) have stated that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has only addressed one of the six demands they presented, which is not enough to prevent the planned strike.

The only issue that appears to be resolved is the implementation of Phase Two of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

“After today’s discussions, the commission is pleased to announce that the government has provided funds for the implementation of the 2nd phase of the CBA with effect from 1st July 2024,” TSC said in a statement following Wednesday’s talks.

The Nancy Macharia-led commission also mentioned resolving issues such as reviewing career progression, ensuring timely remittance of third-party deductions, providing teachers with access to medical schemes, and retooling teachers for the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The commission has promoted 51,232 teachers through competitive promotions and an additional 20,000 annually under the common cadre.

However, KNUT and KUPPET argue that major issues remain unresolved, including confirming 46,000 intern teachers to permanent and pensionable terms, promoting 130,000 teachers, and immediately recruiting 20,000 new Junior Secondary School teachers.

The unions are also pushing for the prompt remittance of all third-party deductions and a commitment from TSC to start discussions on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

“Regrettably, the Commission has once again failed to address our concerns. The Commissioners brought absolutely nothing tangible in five out of six irreducible demands we have made,” stated the unions in a joint statement signed by KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori and KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu.

Oyuu added, “The unions demand the immediate confirmation of all current intern teachers to permanent and pensionable terms effective July 1, 2024, and the remittance of their full salaries for the month, which are now in arrears.”

These unresolved issues persist despite President William Ruto’s directive to the TSC and the National Treasury to address the potential strike. “The engagement is going to happen, and I ask all the stakeholders to work together for the interest of our children, respecting what is due to the teachers,” Ruto urged.

Teachers in Kenya have been advocating for improved salaries since 1969, two years after the union was formed. The first strike, led by KNUT’s first Secretary General Joseph Kioni, took place in 1963, even before Kenya’s independence. Since then, KNUT has organized major strikes in 1966, 1969, 1997, 1998, 2002, and 2009.