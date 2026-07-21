KRA, AFC, Anti-FGM Board, NCK Among Institutions Recruiting

Several government institutions and organisations have announced job opportunities as they seek to recruit qualified candidates to fill various positions.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Staff Pension Scheme is seeking to recruit an Administrative Assistant, ICT System Administrator and Support Officer, Pension Officer – Administration and Procurement Officer.

Interested candidates have been advised to visit the KRA careers page for detailed job descriptions and specifications.

Applications should be submitted online by August 10, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

The Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) has also advertised several vacancies, including Chief Human Capital and Administration Officer, Corporation Secretary and Chief Legal Services Officer, and Head of Legal.

The corporation is also seeking to recruit four Legal Officers and three Legal Assistants.

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the AFC recruitment portal. The deadline for applications is August 3, 2026.

The Anti-Female Genital Mutilation Board has advertised vacancies for Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Director, Human Resource Management and Administration, and Accountant.

Qualified candidates have been advised to access the detailed requirements on the Board’s careers page and apply through the Anti-FGM Board recruitment portal.

Applications should be submitted in PDF format by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2026.

The Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) is also recruiting for several positions.

The vacancies include Director, Registration and Licensing; Corporate Secretary and Director, Legal Services; Director, Corporate Services; Deputy Director, Research, Strategy, Planning and Performance Management; Deputy Director, Human Resources and Administration; Senior Corporate Communication Officer; Corporate Communication Officer; and Customer Care Assistant/Senior.

The Council is also seeking to recruit two people each for the positions of Registration and Licensing Officer, Education and Examination Officer, Standards and Compliance Officer, Customer Care Assistant/Senior and Office Assistant.

Detailed job descriptions and application procedures are available on the Council’s websites, including NCK and MyJobsInKenya.

Qualified candidates should submit their applications via email to careers@nckenya.go.ke by 5 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2026.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s ICT sector regulator has advertised several positions on permanent and pensionable terms.

The vacancies include Deputy Director, Broadcasting Services Licensing; Assistant Director, Broadcasting Services Licensing; Assistant Director, Consumer Protection (Public Awareness and Empowerment); Assistant Director, Postal and Courier Services Licensing; Assistant Director, Monitoring and Compliance; and Assistant Director, Planning and Project Management.

Applicants can access detailed job descriptions and submit their applications through the online recruitment portal.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on August 11, 2026.

Nyandarua National Polytechnic has also announced vacancies for a Librarian and Receptionist.

Interested and qualified candidates have been advised to visit the Nyandarua National Polytechnic website for more information on the positions.

Applicants should submit hard-copy applications accompanied by a copy of their National Identification Card, detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional certificates and other relevant testimonials.

Applications should be submitted by Friday, August 14, 2026, or delivered in person to the Polytechnic during official working hours.