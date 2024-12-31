“He Was Good In Bed”: Kristin Cavallari On Romance With Morgan Wallen

Former reality TV star Kristin Cavallari has revealed new details about her past relationship with country music sensation Morgan Wallen.

Speaking on a recent episode of Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, Cavallari shared candid insights into their brief romance.

Cavallari described Wallen “He’s a great f**k buddy,” the former reality star said. “He was good in bed,” recounting how he took charge of the evening.

“He was like, ‘I’ll pick you up, I’ll pick the place,’” she said, adding that he “handled business” and even kissed her in the rain, an experience she called “the sweetest thing.”

Kristin Cavallari relationship with Morgan Wallen

Though she did not specify when or how long their relationship lasted, Cavallari said the two have not spoken in about a year.

Despite the time apart, she spoke highly of the singer. “I have nothing but good things to say about him,” she shared.

Fans first suspected the connection between Cavallari and Wallen after a viral social media challenge hinted at their relationship.

In the video, a friend of Cavallari’s teased her about letting Wallen “hurt her feelings” while she laughed in response.

Cavallari, who was previously married to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, shares three children with her ex-husband.

While her relationship with Wallen is in the past, her revelations have sparked widespread interest among fans of both stars.

