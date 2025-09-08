Levi Miller Siblings: Get to Know Tiarnee and Brittany Miller

Levi Zane Miller, born on September 30, 2002, in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, is an Australian actor and model who has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry at a young age.

Raised by his single mother, Meg Miller, in the suburb of Carindale, Levi grew up in a household that fostered creativity, largely influenced by his family environment.

His early exposure to the arts, sparked by watching his sisters participate in photoshoots, ignited a passion for performing that would shape his future.

At the age of six, Levi won a drama competition with a Peter Pan monologue, a pivotal moment that set the stage for his acting career.

Known for his charisma and talent, he has become a recognizable figure in Hollywood, balancing his education at Holland Park State School with a burgeoning career in film and television.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Levi was raised alongside two older sisters, Tiarnee Miller and Brittany Miller, in a close-knit family led by their mother, Meg Miller, a former nurse who became a single parent after divorcing Levi’s father shortly after his birth.

However, specific details about Tiarnee and Brittany are limited, as Levi tends to keep his family life private.

The siblings grew up together in Brisbane, where their mother’s support and sacrifices allowed them to pursue their dreams.

Career

Miller’s career began at a remarkably young age, with his debut in the 2010 short film Akiva, where he played the role of Lavi.

This early role paved the way for appearances in Australian productions, including a minor part in the 2011 musical comedy A Heartbeat Away and a role as General Philbrick as a child in the FOX science fiction series Terra Nova that same year.

His breakthrough came in 2015 when he landed the iconic role of Peter Pan in the fantasy film Pan, starring alongside Hugh Jackman, Garrett Hedlund, and Rooney Mara.

Despite the film’s mixed critical reception, Levi’s performance earned him widespread recognition and a nomination for a Young Artist Award.

He continued to build his resume with roles in films such as Red Dog: True Blue (2016), where he played Mick, and Better Watch Out (2016), a psychological thriller in which his portrayal of 12-year-old Luke received critical praise.

In 2018, Levi starred as Calvin O’Keefe in Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, sharing the screen with stars like Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Chris Pine.

His television work includes a guest appearance as Carter Grant in a 2015 episode of Supergirl.

Beyond acting, Levi has also modeled for brands like Ralph Lauren, showcasing his versatility in the industry.

Accolades

Miller’s standout performance as Peter Pan in Pan (2015) earned him a nomination for a Young Artist Award, a significant achievement for a young actor in a competitive industry.

Critics have also praised his work in Better Watch Out (2016), where his portrayal of a complex character in the psychological thriller demonstrated his range and depth.