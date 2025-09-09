Lexi Atkins Siblings: All About Spencer, Victoria and Isabella Atkins

Lexi Atkins, born Alexis Atkins on February 10, 1993, in Champaign, Illinois, is an American actress, model, and former beauty pageant titleholder.

She gained recognition for her roles in films such as The Boy Next Door (2015) alongside Jennifer Lopez, Zombeavers (2014), and Ted 2 (2015).

Atkins first rose to prominence in the pageant world, securing the titles of Miss Illinois Teen USA in 2010 and Miss Illinois USA in 2014.

Beyond acting, she is also a singer and entrepreneur, having founded Tely Organics in 2021 in affiliation with Erewhon Market in Los Angeles.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Lexi grew up in a close-knit family with three siblings, one brother, Spencer Atkins, and two sisters, Victoria Atkins and Isabella Atkins.

Born to parents Spencer and Tracy Atkins, Lexi has often spoken fondly of her family, describing her siblings as dear and integral to her life.

However, little public information is available about her siblings’ personal or professional endeavors.

Career

Atkins’ career began in the pageant circuit, where she won Miss Illinois Teen USA in 2010, earning a spot as the first runner-up at Miss Teen USA that same year.

This success opened doors to acting, with her debut role in the horror-comedy Zombeavers in 2014, where she played Jenn.

The film, though niche, garnered a cult following for its quirky premise.

That same year, she appeared in the television film Anatomy of Deception as Olivia.

In 2015, Atkins landed a significant role as Allie Callahan in The Boy Next Door, a thriller starring Jennifer Lopez, which brought her wider recognition.

She also played a waitress in the comedy Ted 2 and appeared in episodes of television series like The Messengers and Hawaii Five-0.

In 2018, she portrayed Belle in an episode of the sci-fi series Altered Carbon.

Other notable projects include Some Kind of Hate (2015), Accidentally Engaged (2016), The Row (2018), and The Orchard (2020).

In 2024, she starred as Bella Baylor in Model House.

Alongside acting, Atkins pursued her entrepreneurial venture with Tely Organics, reflecting her diverse interests and drive to expand her career beyond the screen.

Accolades

Atkins’ crowning as Miss Illinois Teen USA in 2010 and Miss Illinois USA in 2014 marked significant milestones, showcasing her poise and charisma.

Her first runner-up placement at Miss Teen USA 2010 further highlighted her prominence in the pageant world.

While her acting career has not yet garnered major industry awards, her roles in films like The Boy Next Door and Zombeavers have earned her recognition among fans of thriller and horror-comedy genres.