List of Ballon d’Or Nominees 2024

For the first time since 2003, the Ballon d’Or shortlist does not include Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi, an eight-time winner and the 2023 recipient, and Ronaldo, a five-time winner, are absent from the list of nominees. With previous winners Karim Benzema and Luka Modric also not cutting, the award is set to crown a first-time winner.

The Ballon d’Or, voted on by a jury of journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA men’s world ranking, will be awarded on October 28 in Paris. Among the nominees are Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, who are in the running for the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young player of the year. Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, last year’s Yashin Trophy winner for best goalkeeper, is once again on the shortlist.

Pep Guardiola, following another Premier League title with Manchester City, is nominated for Men’s Coach of the Year.

Ballon d’Or Nominees: