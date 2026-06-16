Liv Mjönes Siblings: Getting to Know David Mjönes

Liv Anna Mjönes, born on September 18, 1979, in Kista, Stockholm, Sweden, is a Swedish actress and dancer recognized for her compelling performances in film, television, and theater.

She is best known internationally for her role in the 2011 lesbian romance With Every Heartbeat (Kyss mig) and for lead roles in crime dramas such as Sthlm Requiem.

Trained in both dance and acting, Mjönes has built a versatile career spanning comedy, drama, and international productions, while also balancing family life as a mother of two sons.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Liv has an older brother, David Mjönes, who is also an actor.

She has spoken little publicly about her family background, but her upbringing in the Stockholm area provided an early foundation for her artistic pursuits.

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Career

Mjönes started studying dance and acting at age 16 and graduated from the Stockholm Academy of Dramatic Arts in 2006.

Her breakthrough came with the 2011 film With Every Heartbeat, where she played Frida, earning widespread critical praise.

She has appeared in numerous Swedish productions, including the crime series Sthlm Requiem (2018) as lead criminologist Fredrika Bergman, The Lawyer (Advokaten, 2018–2020), and comedies such as Amningsrummet and En dag kommer allt det här bli ditt.

Her film credits include supporting roles in Midsommar (2019), A Serious Game (2016) opposite Michael Nyqvist, Hamilton: In the Interest of the Nation (2012), and Viking Wolf (2022).

She has also taken on international work, such as in the series The Holiday (2022) and This Is Not Sweden (2023).

In addition to screen work, Mjönes has extensive theater experience, including productions at Stockholm City Theatre and the Royal Dramatic Theatre, though she has focused more on film and TV in recent years due to stage fright.

She co-runs a production company with her partner and has expressed interest in screenwriting.

Accolades

Mjönes was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for With Every Heartbeat (2012), A Serious Game (2017), Tack för senast (2023), and Så länge hjärtat slår (2025).

She won the FilmOut Festival Award for Best Supporting Actress in San Diego for her performance in With Every Heartbeat in 2012.