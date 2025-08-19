Lizzy Pattinson Siblings: All About Victoria and Robert Pattinson

Lizzy Pattinson, born Elizabeth Pattinson on November 14, 1983, in London, United Kingdom, is an English singer and songwriter.

Growing up in a creative household in the affluent Barnes district of London, Lizzy was exposed to artistic influences from a young age.

Her mother, Clare Pattinson, worked at a modeling agency, while her father, Richard Pattinson, was a vintage car dealer, fostering an environment where creativity thrived.

Lizzy attended Wimbledon High School, where she honed her early talents, setting the stage for a career in music.

Known for her determination to establish her own identity, she has built a professional reputation independent of her famous sibling, actor Robert Pattinson.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Lizzy is the middle child of three siblings, with an older sister, Victoria Pattinson, and a younger brother, Robert Pattinson.

Victoria, the eldest, has chosen a private life, keeping details of her personal and professional endeavors largely out of the public eye.

Robert Pattinson, born May 13, 1986, is the youngest and most publicly recognized sibling, renowned for his roles as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga and as Batman in The Batman.

Despite his global fame, Robert has remained supportive of Lizzy’s musical pursuits, and the siblings share a tight-knit bond.

Career

Pattinson’s music career began at a young age, showcasing her vocal talent early on.

At 18, she performed with the UK dance act Aurora, contributing vocals to their track “Dreaming” in 2002.

Also Read: Nick Bateman Siblings: All About Amanda, Samantha and Nicole Cerny

The following year, she achieved significant success as the lead vocalist for the German duo Milk & Sugar on their track “Let The Sun Shine,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart in 2003, marking a high point in her early career.

Lizzy’s connection to the Twilight franchise, in which her brother Robert starred, further elevated her profile.

In 2008, she provided background vocals for the track “Who Are They?” by composer Carter Burwell on the Twilight soundtrack.

She reunited with Burwell in 2011 to record vocals at Abbey Road Studios for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.

In 2014, Lizzy took a bold step by auditioning for the eleventh season of The X Factor UK, deliberately avoiding mention of her famous brother to be judged on her own merit.

Mentored by Simon Cowell in the “Over 25s” category, she advanced to the top six in her group before being eliminated at the judges’ houses stage.

Her career spans pop and electronic music, reflecting her versatility and commitment to her craft.

Beyond her music, Lizzy is married to professional climber John Oliver Dunthorne II, with whom she tied the knot in a private ceremony at St. Anne’s Church in Wandsworth, London, on January 2, 2016.

Accolades

Pattinson’s most notable accolade is her contribution to the No. 1 Billboard Hot Dance Club Play track “Let The Sun Shine” with Milk & Sugar in 2003, a significant achievement in the dance music scene.

Her vocal work on the Twilight and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 soundtracks also earned her recognition, particularly among fans of the franchise, showcasing her ability to complement cinematic scores with her voice.