Luke Shaw Siblings: Getting to Know Ben and Nicole

Luke Paul Hoare Shaw, born on July 12, 1995, in Kingston upon Thames, Greater London, is an English professional footballer who plays primarily as a left-back for Premier League club Manchester United and the England national team.

Known for his athleticism, crossing ability, and defensive solidity, Shaw has established himself as one of the most experienced players in the Manchester United squad, serving as a key figure both at club and international level despite battling injuries in recent years.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Luke is the middle child in his family. He has an elder sister named Nicole and a younger brother named Ben.

Nicole is married and has two daughters, maintaining a close family bond with Luke.

His brother Ben works as a model and social media influencer.

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Career

Shaw began his youth career at Southampton, progressing through the ranks and making his first-team debut as a teenager in 2012.

His impressive performances as a young left-back quickly drew attention from top clubs.

In June 2014, Manchester United signed him for a then-world record fee for a teenager of around £30 million.

Over more than a decade at Old Trafford, Shaw has made over 250 appearances for the club, overcoming major injuries, including a serious leg break in 2015, to become a reliable performer on the left flank.

He has also been utilized as a centre-back at times, showcasing his versatility.

Internationally, he earned his England debut in 2014 and has been a regular in major tournaments, notably scoring in the Euro 2020 final.

Accolades

Throughout his career, Shaw has won several major honors with Manchester United, including the UEFA Europa League in 2017, the FA Cup, and multiple EFL Cups.

He has also reached the final of the UEFA Europa League on additional occasions and contributed to Community Shield success.

On the international stage with England, he has two UEFA European Championship runner-up medals from 2020 and 2024.

Individually, he has been named Manchester United Players’ Player of the Year twice, in 2018-19 and 2020-21, highlighting his importance to the team during strong periods.