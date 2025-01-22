Man Fatally Shot, Body Dumped Off Mombasa Road in Athi River

Detectives are investigating an incident in which the body of a man was found on the roadside along Mombasa Road in Athi River.

The body had a bullet wound, police said.

Pedestrians stumbled on the body Tuesday before calling police.

Police said when they inspected the body at the scene they realized it had a bullet wound.

The bullet had entered from the lower back spine and exited through the abdomen.

Police said there was blood oozing from the exit wound.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased could have been killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

The body did not have any identification documents at the time of its discovery.

The body was moved to the Shalom Community Hospital Mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Elsewhere in Isinya, Kajiado County, a woman was found dead in her house.

Police described the incident as a sudden death.

The woman was identified as Monica Kamene, 36. Her sister said she left her in the house on Tuesday and left for work.

When she came back in the evening she found the door to their house open and her sister lying dead on the bed.

Police were called to the scene and said the body had no physical injuries.

The body was moved to the Kitengela sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem. Case pending under investigation.

In Manga, Sengera, Nyamira County, a body was found in a village with multiple injuries.

The body was discovered on January 20 at Bigogo village, police said.

The police identified him as Kefah Atega, 24.

The body was found in a grass plantation with multiple deep cuts on his head and waist.

The body was moved to Kisii Teaching and Referral Mortuary for preservation awaiting autopsy, police said.

And in Lessos, Nandi County, a man died in a fight at Ollessos junction.

Police said the man was seriously injured on his head by about 15 people accusing the victim of being a thief.

The assailants ran away after noticing the presence of the police. The unknown person was then rushed to Lessos dispensary for treatment and later referred to Kapsabet County Referral Hospital where he died.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Police said they are looking for the suspects behind the fatal assault on the man. The police said they are investigating murder in the issue.