Man found dead after suspected fall while attempting to climb wall in Machakos

Police in Machakos County are investigating the death of a man who is believed to have sustained fatal head injuries after falling while attempting to climb a wall at a residential compound in Athi River South Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as Charles Musyoka Ndile, was found lying face down near the wall of a second gate within the compound on Sunday.

According to police, a farm worker alerted his employer after discovering the body.

Preliminary findings indicate that the deceased had been drinking with a co-worker at Kavaani Shopping Centre before the two returned to the compound at about 9.30 p.m. They reportedly found both gates locked.

Investigators said the pair managed to enter the compound through the first gate, but the second gate remained locked. The co-worker allegedly left Ndile lying near the gate and climbed over the wall before going to sleep.

Police believe the deceased later regained consciousness and attempted to scale the wall but slipped, striking the right side of his face against the wall before falling. Investigators suspect the impact caused fatal injuries.

The scene was processed by crime scene investigators, and the body was moved to Machakos Level V Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

And police in Machakos County are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man whose decomposing body was found in a bush near Mchoka Bure Market in Ndithini Sub-County.

The deceased was identified as Stephen Kithunga Mutungi, who, according to his family, had a mental health condition.

Police officers visited the scene after receiving a report of the discovery. They found the body lying face down in a bush.

The deceased’s father and brother were present at the scene and positively identified the body.

Preliminary investigations established that Stephen was last seen on the evening of Friday, June 26, while passing through Mchoka Bure Market carrying a green bag. Witnesses attending a nearby religious crusade told police they saw him at about 6 p.m.

Police noted that the deceased’s clothing was torn at the back, exposing part of his waist, but no visible physical injuries were observed on the body.

Crime scene investigators processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Murang’a Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing.