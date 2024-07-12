Man Found Dead in House After Suspected Murder in Kabete

Police are investigating an incident in which the body of a 26-year-old man was found in his house after a suspected murder in Kabete area, Kiambu.

The body of Joseph Ndung’u was found lying on his sofa set long after he had died from suspected hit.

He had a cut on the upper lip and multiple minor injuries on the left neck and right hand shoulder, police said.

The incident happened on July 11 in the evening on the first floor of Gathondeki Flats.

Police said the man’s wife had arrived home and found the lifeless body lying on the seat.

She screamed for help and the neighbours responded confirming he was dead.

The killer is yet to be known. The motive is also unknown, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an investigation and autopsy.

In Mwiki area, the body of a man was found in Nairobi River. Police said the body had been swept or dumped at the scene.

It had no identification documents when it was discovered.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an identification process and autopsy.

In Konza area, Machakos, the body of a herder who had gone missing on July 2, 2024 was found decomposed a few meters from the homestead he stayed.

Police said Francis Sibweche Tamamu, 35 was herding a herd of cattle in Makakoi area when he went missing.

The owner of the compound told police the herder went missing as he took care of the animals forcing them to mount a search in vain.

It was until July 9 that the body was found about 70 meters from the house. The body had decomposed then.

By then she had concluded that her employee had quit his employment and got a family boy to assist in herding her cattle. While the same boy was herding around the farm, the boy discovered the body of the deceased lying lifeless in a decomposing state.

Police visited the scene and moved the body to the mortuary.

In Githurai Mwiki, the body of Cosmas Maina Watoro, 35 was found lying opposite Githurai Axis Lab Medical Clinic.

Police said the man had no visible injuries at the time of the discovery of the body.

Preliminary investigation shows that he fell due to drunkenness.

The body was moved to the mortuary.