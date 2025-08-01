Man killed in fire incident in Nyeri

A man was killed in a fire incident in Amboni area, Mweiga, Nyeri County.

Police said the fire broke out on Thursday destroying the house belonging to Anthony Mureithi, 34 who died in the incident.

The cause of the incident was not immediately established, police said.

The remains were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Meanwhile, six people were killed in separate accidents in the country on Thursday night alone.

The victims included five pedestrians and a rider, police said adding 25 people were injured.

They included 14 passengers, four riders and three pedestrians and three drivers.

In Taru area along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, two female pedestrians were fatally knocked by a speeding car as they crossed the road.

The incident happened at about 8 pm on July 31.

Police said the driver of the salon car escaped the scene. The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and identification.

In Wanguru, Mwea, Kirinyaga County and along Ngurubani-Githigiriri road a rider was killed in a collision on Thursday night.

Along Nairobi-Kangundo road, a pedestrian died after he fell off a speeding lorry.

The man had stolen a ride on a lorry when he lost the grip and fell off and landed on the tarmac sustaining serious injuries.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he died.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise with up to five cases being reported daily, police say.

There is a campaign to address the menace as it leaves families suffering. Dozens of people are also left with serious injuries in the accidents which has a negative impact on families.