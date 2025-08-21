Marcus Krüger Siblings: Get to Know Måns Krüger

Marcus Viktor Krüger, born on May 27, 1990, in Stockholm, Sweden, is a former professional ice hockey centerman.

Known for his time with the Chicago Blackhawks in the National Hockey League (NHL), Krüger carved out a reputation as a reliable two-way player, excelling in faceoffs and penalty killing.

His hockey journey began in his hometown with Djurgårdens IF in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), and his skill set eventually led him to a successful career in both North America and Europe.

After retiring from the NHL, Krüger returned to Djurgårdens IF, where he currently serves as captain, aiming to elevate his hometown team back to Sweden’s top hockey division.

Marcus grew up in a supportive, sports-oriented family in Stockholm, alongside his brother, Måns Krüger.

However, information about Måns is limited, as Marcus maintains a private personal life, and his brother has not been prominently featured in the media.

Krüger’s hockey career began with Djurgårdens IF in the SHL, where he showcased his potential early on.

During the 2008-09 season, he played 30 elite-series matches, amassing 27 points and topping the junior points league, earning a nomination for the 2009-10 Elitserien Rookie of the Year.

His performance caught the attention of NHL scouts, and in 2009, the Chicago Blackhawks selected him in the fifth round, 149th overall, in the NHL Entry Draft.

Krüger signed a three-year contract with the Blackhawks in June 2010 but opted to stay with Djurgårdens for one more season, where he recorded a personal-best 35 points in 52 games.

In March 2011, he was recalled to Chicago, making his NHL debut against the Florida Panthers in a 4-0 victory.

Krüger’s first full NHL season in 2011-12 saw him play 71 games, scoring nine goals and adding 17 assists.

His defensive reliability made him a key part of the Blackhawks’ lineup, particularly during their 2013 Stanley Cup run, where he contributed three goals and two assists in 23 playoff games, including a series-winning goal against the Minnesota Wild.

In 2015, he played a pivotal role in Chicago’s second Stanley Cup victory of his tenure, scoring a triple-overtime goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference Finals.

Over his NHL career, Krüger played 520 regular-season games, primarily with the Blackhawks, but also had stints with the Carolina Hurricanes, Arizona Coyotes, and briefly the Vegas Golden Knights.

He tallied 38 goals and 85 assists, with a plus-minus of +5 and eight game-winning goals.

After the 2018-19 season, Krüger returned to Europe, signing with the ZSC Lions in the Swiss National League, where he played until 2021.

He then rejoined Djurgårdens IF in Sweden’s second division, HockeyAllsvenskan, taking on the role of captain.

His leadership has been instrumental as the team strives for promotion to the SHL, with Krüger emphasizing the importance of bringing top-tier hockey back to Stockholm, Sweden’s largest hockey market.

Despite injuries, including a wrist dislocation in 2015 and a shoulder surgery in 2018, Krüger’s work ethic and defensive acumen have remained hallmarks of his career.

Krüger’s most notable accomplishments are his two Stanley Cup championships with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015, where he played a critical role as a defensive center.

Internationally, Krüger represented Sweden with distinction, earning a silver medal at the 2011 IIHF World Championships and a bronze medal at the 2010 World Junior Championships.

He also competed in the 2014 Winter Olympics, where he played on Sweden’s first line in the final against Canada, though the team fell short of a medal.

Krüger’s nomination for the 2009-10 Elitserien Rookie of the Year further highlights his early promise.