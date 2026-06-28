Maseno University Professor found murdered outside Homa Bay home

Police in Homa Bay County have launched investigations into the murder of a Maseno University professor whose body was found outside his home on Saturday night.

The incident was reported. after the body of Daniel Odhiambo Odondi, a 54-year-old professor at Maseno University, was discovered lying outside his gate in a pool of blood.

Police said the deceased had sustained deep cut wounds to the neck and multiple cuts to the head, indicating he had been attacked with a sharp object.

Preliminary investigations suggest the killing may be linked to a long-standing land dispute involving people known to the deceased, although detectives are still pursuing all possible leads.

Police visited and processed the scene before documenting it.

The body was moved to the Rachuonyo Sub-County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to identify and arrest those responsible for the killing.

Land disputes have been part of the leading motive for murder in the area. Police said they are working to solve them.

Elsewhere, police in Matungu Sub-county, Kakamega County, have launched investigations into the murder of a 28-year-old man whose body was discovered on a feeder road in Bukananachi Village.

According to police, the incident is believed to have occurred during the night of June 26 and 27, 2026, and was reported on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Richard Odhiambo Ngala, was reported missing by his family after they realized he was no longer at his usual sleeping place when they woke up at around 5:00 a.m.

After searching for him, family members found his lifeless body lying on a feeder road in Kholera Location, Namulungu Sub-location.

Police officers visited the scene and found the deceased with visible injuries on his back and a deep cut to the head.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was moved to Bungoma County Funeral Home, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify those responsible.