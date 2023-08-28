Mathe Wa Ngara Collapses in Court 

Suspected drug dealer Nancy Kigunzu alias Mathe wa Ngara on Monday collapsed in court after pleading to charges of drug trafficking.

Kigunzu was taken ill when it was time for her defense counsels led by Lawyer Danstan Omari to argue out her bail application.

Witnesses said she collapsed and started to hallucinate as her lawyer argued for her release forcing the court to adjourn.

The media was not allowed to follow the proceedings in court as one of the accused persons is a minor.

Kigunzu was arraigned at the JKIA court on Monday morning alongside Teresa Wanjiru and two others one of the being a minor.

It is alleged that the four on August 15 along Lipa Dr road, Nairobi trafficked bhang valued at Sh18.3 million.

They faced another count of being in possession of monies which is proceeds of crime.

They all denied the charges before JKIA Magistrate Njeri Thuku.

The prosecution opposed their release on bail saying the four should be isolated from society so that they do not continue to poison it.

The prosecution said there is a likelihood they may interfere with compilation of evidence if released on bail.

The state said they are yet to record statements of crucial witnesses which may lead to more arrest ls of their accomplices.

When it was time for Omari to counter the prosecutions application, Kigunzu according to his lawyers collapsed forcing the court to adjourn the matter to Wednesday 30.

Last Friday High Court ordered the Sh13.4 million that was recovered from the den in Ngara be deposited into the Assets and Recovery Agency’s (ARA) preservation account at the Kenya Commercial Bank.

