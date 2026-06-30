MOWASSCO advertises managing director position

The Mombasa Water Supply and Sanitation Company Limited (MOWASSCO) has advertised the position of Managing Director and invited qualified candidates to apply.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the company said it is seeking a suitable candidate with the required qualifications, experience and leadership skills to head the utility.

MOWASSCO urged interested applicants who meet the job requirements to submit their applications, curriculum vitae, reliable telephone and email contacts, as well as the contacts of at least three referees.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Chairperson, Board of Directors

Mombasa Water Supply and Sanitation Company Limited (MOWASSCO)

P.O. Box 1100–80100, Mombasa

Applications may also be submitted through the company’s email address: info@mombasawater.co.ke.

The deadline for submitting applications is Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

The position is currently being held in an acting capacity by Habiba Ali, who previously served as the company’s General Manager for Commercial and Business Development.

MOWASSCO is the primary provider of water supply and sewerage services in Mombasa County.