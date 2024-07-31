Murang’a Court Convicts Suspect Over Murder of Bishop Muiru’s Mother  

The High Court in Murang’a convicted a suspect of the offence of murder of Grace Wangari Mwangi which occurred on March 20, 2017 at Karega Sub-Location, Kigumo Location, Kigumo Sub-County within Murang’a County.

Wangari was the mother of Bishop Pius Muiru.

Justice Kanyi Kimondo found that the evidence presented by the prosecution through AnnPenny Gakumu and Ms. Caroline Muriu proved the case beyond reasonable doubt through the evidence from 12 witnesses against Ezekiel Saitabu Nakola.

The court heard that the accused had been employed by Wangari, mother to Bishop Pius Muiru, as her farmhand, a position he held for 10 years.

On the fateful day, the accused had strangled the deceased and buried her behind the cowshed, where the carcass of a cow had been buried a few days earlier.

The top was covered with a heap of sand and banana stems.

In an attempt to cover up, he continued to steal from her M-PESA account and household items from his girlfriend’s house in Karega, Murang’a County.

The court found that the ingredients of murder were proved beyond reasonable doubt, and while there were no eyewitnesses or an admissible confession, the circumstances of the case created a complete chain to the guilt of the accused.

The matter will be mentioned on September 19, 2024 when it comes up for sentencing.