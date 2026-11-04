Muturi accuses IEBC of delaying 2027 election preparations, demands recall of officials

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of contributing to delays in preparations for the 2027 General Election, warning against shifting blame to court cases.

In a statement issued under the United Alternative Government, Muturi said although litigation over election technology procurement could slow down the process, the commission must also take responsibility for its own administrative decisions and missed timelines.

He was responding to concerns raised by the IEBC that ongoing court cases involving election technology could disrupt preparations for the 2027 polls.

Muturi argued that the commission’s conduct was raising further questions about its commitment to delivering a credible election, particularly at a time when several critical milestones under the Election Operations Plan were reportedly behind schedule.

He claimed that key officials, including the IEBC Chief Executive Officer and Head of Procurement, were out of the country on official missions that could have been postponed.

According to Muturi, the absence of the two officers was particularly concerning because of their central role in the procurement and award of the election technology tender.

He further alleged that the tender evaluation process had been put on hold to allow members of the evaluation committee to travel abroad.

“This tells Kenyans that they are the only ones in a hurry, and that the Commission does not share their concern about the shrinking time left before the 2027 polls,” Muturi said.

He questioned the commission’s decision to suspend its internal processes while simultaneously urging the courts to expedite cases relating to the procurement.

The Democratic Party leader also raised concerns over the cost of the election technology tender, warning against awarding the contract at inflated rates at the expense of taxpayers.

Muturi said there were reputable bidders whose proposals fell within the budgetary allocation provided for in the approved procurement plan.

He cautioned that awarding the tender at a higher cost, despite the existence of compliant and responsive bids within the approved budget, would amount to wasteful expenditure requiring public accountability.

The United Alternative Government consequently called on the IEBC to immediately recall officers involved in the procurement process, resume the evaluation of the election technology tender and ensure the process is conducted transparently.

It also urged the commission to adhere strictly to the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015, warning that Kenyans would hold officials accountable for decisions affecting the credibility and preparedness of the 2027 General Election.

“Kenyans are watching, and history will judge every officer entrusted with this responsibility,” Muturi said.