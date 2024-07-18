Mystikal Net Worth

Mystikal, an American rapper and actor, has a net worth of $2 million. Known for his energetic style and distinctive voice, Mystikal achieved commercial success with albums like “Mind of Mystikal,” “Unpredictable,” and “Ghetto Fabulous.” His fourth album, “Let’s Get Ready,” was his most successful, reaching number one on the Billboard charts and producing hit singles like “Shake Ya Ass” and “Danger (Been So Long).” Despite his success, Mystikal’s career has been marred by legal troubles, including a significant period of incarceration from 2004 to 2010.

Early Life

Mystikal, born Michael Lawrence Tyler in 1970 in New Orleans, Louisiana, attended Cohen High School and later served as a combat engineer in the US Army. His music career began when he opened for Run-D.M.C. and Doug E. Fresh at an outdoor concert at the Treme Center, catching the attention of Big Boy Records producer Leroy Edwards, who offered him a contract.

In 1994, Mystikal released his debut album, “Mystikal,” which became one of the most successful albums on the Big Boy Records label. A re-release of the album, titled “Mind of Mystikal,” followed in 1995 and included diss tracks “Here I Go” and “Beware,” aimed at rival rappers such as B.G. and Lil Wayne.

Michelle Tyler

In September 1994, Mystikal’s sister, Michelle Tyler, was murdered by her boyfriend. This tragic event profoundly influenced Mystikal’s music, inspiring songs like “Dedicated to Michelle Tyler,” “Murder,” “Murder 2,” “Murder III,” and “Shine.”

No Limit Records

In 1996, Mystikal signed with No Limit Records, releasing “Unpredictable” in November 1997. The album was a massive success, reaching number three on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Singles from the album, such as “Ain’t No Limit” and “The Man Right Chea,” further boosted his profile. His 1998 album “Ghetto Fabulous” also achieved Platinum status, selling 386,000 copies in its first week.

Mystikal’s biggest commercial success came with his 2000 album “Let’s Get Ready,” which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The album featured hit singles “Danger (Been So Long)” and “Shake Ya Ass.” In 2001, he released “Tarantula,” which included the hit “Bouncin’ Back (Bumpin’ Me Against the Wall)” and earned Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Male Rap Solo Performance.

Further Music Career

In 2010, Mystikal headlined a concert at the Mahalia Jackson Theater of the Performing Arts on Mardi Gras and released an underground track titled “I Don’t Like You.” He also collaborated with R&B artist Lloyd on the song “Set Me Free” and released his first single for Cash Money Records, “Original.” In 2016, Mystikal featured on Trinidad James’ song “Just a Lil’ Thick (She Juicy),” alongside rapper Lil Dicky.

Legal Troubles

Mystikal’s career has been heavily impacted by legal issues. In 2003, he was indicted on charges of sexual battery and extortion, pleading guilty in early 2004 to assaulting his hairstylist and forcing her to perform sex acts. He was sentenced to six years in state prison. Mystikal faced additional charges in 2005 for failing to file tax returns in 1998 and 1999, resulting in a federal conviction served concurrently with his state sentence. He was released from federal custody in 2007 but remained in state custody until January 2010. Upon his release, he was registered as a sex offender.

In 2012, Mystikal faced a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse battery, resulting in a three-month prison sentence for violating probation terms. In 2017, he turned himself in to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department on rape charges, posting a $3 million bond in 2019. The charges were dismissed in 2020 due to a lack of evidence.

Personal Life

Mystikal’s turbulent life and career have been marked by both significant musical achievements and considerable legal struggles. Despite these challenges, he remains an influential figure in the rap industry, known for his unique style and impactful music.

