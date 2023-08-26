National Assembly Speaker’s Son Ties the Knot in Heartfelt Ceremony

Alvin, the son of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, celebrated his wedding to Naisula Leteipan on Saturday.

The event was marked by a touching ceremony that emphasized family, love, and shared dreams.

Wetang’ula addressed his son with words that reflected a mix of pride, joy, and wisdom.

He highlighted the importance of this new chapter in Alvin’s life, stating, “As I stand here watching you embark on this incredible journey of love and partnership, my heart swells with pride and joy.”

The speaker’s message to his son emphasized the significance of the partnership he was entering into. “Today, you are not just gaining a life partner, but a lifelong companion who will share in your dreams, challenges, and triumphs.” This acknowledgment underlined the depth of the commitment Alvin was making.

He also reflected on the growth of his son and the passage of time.

“I remember the first time I held you in my arms, and now, seeing you take this step towards building your own family fills me with a mix of emotions – nostalgia for the little boy you were, and excitement for the amazing man you’ve become.”

Turning to Alvin’s choice of partner, Naisula Leteipan, Wetang’ula shared his perspective saying, “Your choice in Naisula Leteipan reflects your wisdom and the depth of your character

He reminded them to always remember love is not just about the beautiful moments; rather it’s about standing together during the storms and finding strength in each other’s presence.

The wedding ceremony was attended by Western leaders, including Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, and Sirisia MP John Waluke. Their presence highlighted the importance of the occasion within the community.

