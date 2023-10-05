New Evidence In 2Pac Murder Case Surfaces, Leading To Arrest And Controversy

Never-before-seen photos and video footage from the night of rapper 2Pac’s fatal shooting have been publicly revealed, marking a significant development in the long-standing murder case.

This evidence, presented to a Las Vegas grand jury, played a role in the recent arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis.

The images provide fresh perspectives on the black BMW sedan in which 2Pac was traveling during the drive-by shooting.

Suge Knight, also in the car, sustained a head injury from a bullet fragment. The vehicle’s exterior is shown riddled with bullet holes, including the front passenger door and front windscreen.

Additionally, the grand jury was shown four photos from 2Pac’s autopsy, including a closeup of a bullet wound. Subsequently, Keefe D was indicted on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.

The newly unearthed video captures 2Pac and Suge leaving the MGM Grand in Las Vegas after a violent altercation with a group of Crips, including alleged shooter Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson.

This recent arrest marked the first time charges have been filed in the 27-year-old murder case. However, there have been conflicting accounts regarding who fired the fatal shots.

A witness told the grand jury that it was Deandre “Big Dre” Smith, not Orlando Anderson, who shot 2Pac. Detectives believe Smith was seated beside Anderson in the car involved in the drive-by shooting,

with Keefe D having confessed to passing the murder weapon to Anderson, his nephew.

Nevertheless, some experts, such as retired LAPD detective Greg Kading, maintain that the notion of Smith being the shooter is incorrect.

Kading argues that Keefe D consistently identified Anderson as the shooter during police interviews and even when speaking publicly about the case.

Kading also underscores the dynamics within a gang, asserting that it was Orlando Anderson’s role to pull the trigger due to his reputation and the need to retaliate after being assaulted by 2Pac and his entourage.

