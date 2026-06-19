Nick Pope Siblings: Getting to Know Josh Pope

Nicholas David Pope, born on April 19, 1992, in Soham, Cambridgeshire, England, is a professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Premier League club Newcastle United and the England national team.

Pope is known for his commanding presence, shot-stopping ability, distribution, and consistency between the posts.

He rose from non-league football to become a reliable Premier League and international goalkeeper, admired for his hard work and professionalism.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Nick’s parents, David and Bridget Pope, have been unwavering supporters throughout his career, rarely missing matches even during busy farming seasons or international tournaments.

He has an older brother, Josh Pope, who also played as a goalkeeper.

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Pope’s long-term partner is Shannon Horlock, daughter of former professional footballer Kevin Horlock.

The couple has two children together.

Career

Pope began his football journey with local clubs like Soham Town Rangers and Burwell Swallows.

He had a brief spell in Charlton Athletic’s academy but was released and dropped into non-league with Bury Town, where he became their youngest-ever player at age 16.

He joined Burnley in 2016 after impressing on various loans, including at clubs like York City and Cambridge United.

At Burnley, Pope gradually established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper.

He played a key role in the club’s 2017-18 Premier League campaign that qualified them for European competition and earned multiple Player of the Year awards.

In 2022, he transferred to Newcastle United, where he quickly became the number one keeper.

Pope helped Newcastle return to the UEFA Champions League and has been instrumental in their domestic and European campaigns.

He has earned senior caps for England, featuring in World Cup squads and keeping multiple clean sheets early in his international career.

Accolades

With Burnley, Pope was named Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year twice (2017-18 and 2019-20) and was selected in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year in 2019-20.

With Newcastle United, he won the EFL Cup in the 2024-25 season.

On the international stage, he has represented England at major tournaments, contributing to the team’s successes with his reliable performances.