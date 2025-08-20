Nicklas Bäckström Siblings: Getting to Know Kristoffer Bäckström

Nicklas Bäckström is a Swedish professional ice hockey center, widely recognized as one of the NHL’s premier playmakers.

Born on November 23, 1987, in Valbo, Sweden, Bäckström has spent his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, earning a reputation for his exceptional vision, passing, and hockey intelligence.

Drafted fourth overall in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, he quickly became a cornerstone of the Capitals’ lineup, forming a dynamic partnership with teammate Alex Ovechkin.

Off the ice, Bäckström is known for his reserved demeanor and dedication to the sport, making him a beloved figure in both Washington and his native Sweden.

Nicklas has an older brother named Kristoffer Bäckström.

His father, Anders Bäckström, was a professional ice hockey player in Sweden, and his mother, Catrin, was a handball player in Finland and Sweden.

Additionally, Nicklas has a cousin named Viktor Huss.

Bäckström’s hockey journey began in Sweden, where he played for Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) before transitioning to the NHL.

Debuting with the Washington Capitals in the 2007-08 season, he quickly established himself as an elite playmaker, recording 69 points in his rookie year.

His chemistry with Alex Ovechkin became a hallmark of the Capitals’ offensive dominance, with Bäckström consistently ranking among the league’s top assist leaders.

Over his career, he has played over 1,100 NHL games, amassing more than 1,000 points, a testament to his consistency and skill.

Despite battling injuries, including a significant hip issue that required surgery in 2022, Bäckström remains a key figure for the Capitals, though his playing time has been limited in recent seasons.

He also represented Sweden internationally, competing in the Olympics and World Championships, further solidifying his status as a global hockey star.

Bäckström played a pivotal role in the Washington Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup victory, contributing 23 points in the playoffs and earning praise for his two-way play.

He has been selected to the NHL All-Star Game and consistently ranked among the league’s assist leaders, surpassing 50 assists in multiple seasons.

Internationally, Bäckström won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2006 World Championships and a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

His 1,000th NHL point, achieved in 2022, placed him among an elite group of players, underscoring his legacy as one of hockey’s finest playmakers.