Nicolas Cage is an American actor and producer with an estimated net worth of $30 million. He built his wealth through decades of work in Hollywood, starring in major box-office hits, independent films and award-winning dramas. At the height of his career, Cage was among the highest-paid actors in the world, earning as much as $20 million for a single film.

His financial journey has been far from ordinary. Cage reportedly earned more than $150 million in acting salaries and related compensation between 1996 and 2011. However, expensive real estate purchases, luxury collectibles, tax debts and an extravagant lifestyle significantly reduced his fortune. He was eventually forced to sell several properties and valuable possessions to address his financial obligations.

Rather than declaring bankruptcy, Cage took on numerous acting roles to rebuild his finances. He later paid off his reported tax debts and experienced a career revival through films such as Mandy, Pig, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Dream Scenario and Longlegs. His continued work in film and television has helped restore his position in the entertainment industry.

Nicolas Cage Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth January 7, 1964 Place of Birth Long Beach, California

Early Life

Nicolas Kim Coppola was born on January 7, 1964, in Long Beach, California. His father, August Coppola, was a literature professor, while his mother, Joy Vogelsang, worked as a dancer and choreographer.

Cage comes from the famous Coppola filmmaking family. His uncle is acclaimed director Francis Ford Coppola, while his aunt is actress Talia Shire. His cousins include filmmakers Sofia Coppola and Roman Coppola, as well as actor Jason Schwartzman.

He attended Beverly Hills High School before studying acting at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Theater.

Although his family connections gave him access to Hollywood, Cage wanted to establish an identity independent of his famous relatives. He therefore adopted the professional name Nicolas Cage. The name was partly inspired by Marvel comic book character Luke Cage and avant-garde composer John Cage.

Early Acting Career

Cage began his acting career in the early 1980s. He made a small appearance in the 1982 comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High before gaining wider attention in Valley Girl in 1983.

He continued building his reputation through films such as Rumble Fish, Peggy Sue Got Married, Raising Arizona, Moonstruck and Vampire’s Kiss.

His performances were often unconventional. Cage developed an intense acting style that drew from theatre, silent films, expressionism and other artistic influences. Although his approach sometimes divided critics, it helped distinguish him from other actors of his generation.

His major dramatic breakthrough came in 1995 with Leaving Las Vegas. He played a suicidal alcoholic who travels to Las Vegas with the intention of drinking himself to death.

The performance earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor and a Golden Globe Award. It also established him as one of Hollywood’s leading dramatic performers.

Interestingly, Cage reportedly received approximately $240,000 for the role that won him an Oscar, a modest amount compared with the salaries he would command in later years.

Action Movie Stardom

Following the success of Leaving Las Vegas, Cage moved into major action films and became one of Hollywood’s most bankable leading men.

In 1996, he starred alongside Sean Connery in Michael Bay’s action thriller The Rock. The film’s success was followed by Con Air and John Woo’s Face/Off in 1997.

These movies transformed Cage into an international action star. He subsequently appeared in productions such as City of Angels, Snake Eyes, Bringing Out the Dead, Gone in 60 Seconds, The Family Man and Windtalkers.

His commercial success was accompanied by a significant increase in his acting fees. Cage began commanding salaries of between $10 million and $20 million for major film projects.

In 2002, he received another Academy Award nomination for his performance in Adaptation. He played screenwriter Charlie Kaufman and his fictional twin brother Donald in the film directed by Spike Jonze.

Another major commercial opportunity came in 2004 when he starred as Benjamin Franklin Gates in Disney’s National Treasure. The film’s success led to the 2007 sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

Cage also played Marvel character Johnny Blaze in Ghost Rider (2007) and returned for Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance in 2012.

Nicolas Cage’s Movie Salaries

Cage’s earnings increased substantially during the late 1990s and 2000s. Between 1996 and 2011, he reportedly earned more than $150 million in known acting salaries and related compensation.

Some of his biggest reported film paydays included:

Film Reported salary Snake Eyes $16 million Gone in 60 Seconds $20 million Windtalkers $20 million National Treasure $20 million Bringing Out the Dead $10 million Captain Corelli’s Mandolin $7 million Face/Off $6 million The Rock $4 million

These figures illustrate how dramatically his earning power increased after his early acting roles. He reportedly earned approximately $5,000 for Valley Girl and $40,000 for Vampire’s Kiss.

At his peak, a single major film could earn Cage more than the combined salaries from several of his earlier projects.

However, high earnings did not necessarily translate into lasting wealth. His spending habits and financial obligations eventually placed considerable pressure on his fortune.

Financial Problems

Cage’s financial difficulties became widely known during the late 2000s.

At the height of his wealth, he accumulated an extensive collection of properties, luxury vehicles, yachts, jewellery, artwork, comic books and other collectibles.

His real estate portfolio reportedly included approximately 15 homes, two castles and a private island in the Bahamas. He also owned four luxury yachts and a Gulfstream private jet.

His collectibles included unusual items such as shrunken heads and a 67-million-year-old dinosaur skull. The skull was later surrendered to authorities after it was determined to have been illegally removed from Mongolia.

Cage’s spending coincided with a difficult period in the property market. The housing crash reduced the value of some of his real estate investments, while unpaid taxes and other financial obligations continued to accumulate.

By 2009, his unpaid federal taxes, interest and penalties were reportedly more than $13 million.

Cage blamed his former business manager, Samuel Levin, for much of the financial trouble. He sued Levin for $20 million, accusing him of negligence and financial mismanagement.

Levin disputed the allegations and maintained that he had warned Cage about his spending.

To address his debts, Cage began selling properties, vehicles, collectibles and other valuable possessions. He also increased the number of films he appeared in, accepting projects that helped him generate income.

Rather than declaring bankruptcy, he continued working through the difficult period. In a 2022 interview with GQ, Cage revealed that he had finished paying off his debts approximately a year and a half earlier.

He also explained that he had appeared in 46 films during the decade following his financial difficulties. Although some of the projects were made primarily to help him meet his financial obligations, he maintained that he continued to take his performances seriously.

The Action Comics No. 1 Comic Book Sale

One of the most unusual episodes in Cage’s financial history involved his copy of Action Comics No. 1, the 1938 comic book that introduced Superman.

Cage purchased the rare comic in the 1990s for approximately $150,000. The valuable item was stolen from his home during a party in 2000.

It remained missing for more than a decade before being discovered in a California storage locker in 2011. After the comic was recovered and returned to Cage, he sold it through ComicConnect for approximately $2.16 million.

The transaction set a record for the highest price paid for a comic book at the time. It also represented a substantial return on his original investment.

The comic’s story continued years later. In January 2026, the same copy reportedly changed hands in a private transaction for $15 million, setting another record for a comic book sale.

The transaction remains one of the most remarkable stories involving Cage’s collectibles and financial history.

Career Resurgence

Although Cage spent much of the 2010s appearing in numerous films, some of which received limited attention, his career later experienced a major critical revival.

In 2018, he starred in the psychedelic horror film Mandy. His performance as a man seeking revenge after a personal tragedy attracted widespread critical attention.

He followed it with Pig in 2021, playing a reclusive former chef searching for his stolen truffle pig. The performance received strong reviews and demonstrated his ability to deliver emotionally restrained roles.

In 2022, Cage appeared as a fictionalised version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The film played on his public image and unusual career history while showcasing his comic timing.

His performance in Dream Scenario (2023) earned him another Golden Globe nomination.

In 2024, he starred in and produced the horror film Longlegs, playing a serial killer. The film reportedly had a production budget of approximately $10 million and grossed around $128 million worldwide.

The commercial and critical success of these projects helped reinforce Cage’s reputation as one of Hollywood’s most distinctive performers.

Spider-Noir

Cage expanded his work into television with the live-action Marvel series Spider-Noir in 2026.

The production marked his first leading television role. He played private detective Ben Reilly in a story set in the 1930s, based on the Marvel character.

The series was also notable for offering audiences both black-and-white and colour versions. It received 11 Emmy nominations and won five Creative Arts Emmy Awards before ending after one season.

The project added another significant credit to Cage’s career, which has included everything from major studio productions to independent films and voice acting.

Other Ventures

Beyond acting, Cage has worked as a film producer and director.

He made his feature-film directing debut with Sonny in 2002. His production credits include Shadow of the Vampire, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Longlegs.

He has also worked as a voice actor, portraying Superman in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies and Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

In 2023, he expanded into the video game industry by appearing as a playable survivor in Dead by Daylight.

Cage has also maintained a strong interest in comic books. In 2007, he and his son Weston co-created the comic book Voodoo Child. He has collected artwork by underground comic artist Robert Williams.

These activities have allowed him to explore interests outside conventional acting roles.

Awards

Cage’s career has earned him some of the most prestigious awards in the entertainment industry.

His most significant achievement came in 1996 when he won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actor for Leaving Las Vegas.

He received a second Academy Award nomination for Adaptation and later earned a Golden Globe nomination for Dream Scenario.

In 1998, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. California State University, Fullerton, awarded him an honorary doctorate in fine arts in 2001.

His awards and nominations reflect a career that has moved between critically acclaimed dramas, action blockbusters, independent productions and experimental films.

Personal Life

Nicolas Cage has been married five times and has three children.

He previously had a long-term relationship with actress Christina Fulton. They welcomed their son, Weston, in 1990.

Cage married actress Patricia Arquette in 1995, but the marriage ended in divorce in 2001.

In August 2002, he married Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley. The couple filed for divorce after 107 days of marriage, and their divorce was finalised in 2004.

Later that year, Cage married Alice Kim. They welcomed their son, Kal-El, in 2005. The couple separated in 2016 after approximately 12 years of marriage.

In March 2019, Cage married Erika Koike in Las Vegas. He sought an annulment four days later, and their divorce was finalised in June of that year.

In February 2021, he married Riko Shibata. They welcomed their daughter, August Francesca Coppola Cage, in September 2022.

Philanthropy

Cage has also supported humanitarian and charitable causes.

He donated $2 million to Amnesty International to support shelters, medical care and rehabilitation services for children affected by armed conflict.

He also contributed $1 million to Hurricane Katrina relief efforts.

His charitable activities have included support for human rights organisations and other humanitarian initiatives. The United Nations has also recognised his work in this area.

Real Estate

Real estate has played a major role in Cage’s financial history. At the height of his wealth, he owned properties in several locations, including California, Nevada, Rhode Island and Louisiana.

His portfolio reportedly included two castles, a private island in the Bahamas and several luxury homes.

Among his best-known former properties was the historic LaLaurie Mansion in New Orleans. He also owned a large Bel-Air mansion.

However, his financial problems forced him to sell several properties. Some were reportedly lost through foreclosure or sold at significant losses during the housing market downturn.

In 2006, Cage paid approximately $8.5 million for a 14,000-square-foot home in Las Vegas. The property was eventually lost to foreclosure.

After rebuilding his finances, he purchased another Las Vegas home in 2021 for approximately $2.85 million.

In August 2024, Cage paid $10.5 million for a beachfront home in Malibu, California. The contemporary property measures approximately 4,000 square feet and features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, ocean-facing terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows and a rooftop deck.

He expanded his property holdings again in March 2026 when he purchased two adjoining condominium units at the JW Marriott Essex House on Central Park South in Manhattan for $6.5 million.

The approximately 2,400-square-foot residence overlooks Central Park. Cage reportedly financed the purchase with a $4.55 million mortgage.

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