NTSA calls for road crashes to be declared a national disaster

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has called on the government to declare road traffic crashes a national disaster, citing the high number of fatalities and injuries recorded annually.

NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa said road crashes had reached a national emergency level, with approximately 20,000 crashes reported annually, resulting in more than 5,000 deaths.

Kondiwa said the incidents continued to destroy families, strain the country’s healthcare system and undermine economic productivity.

In a statement, the NTSA chief said declaring road crashes a national disaster would help mobilise urgent government action, secure adequate funding and strengthen coordination among agencies responsible for road safety.

He said the proposed declaration would facilitate a whole-of-government approach, with clear accountability and measurable targets for road agencies, the National Police Service, the health sector and county governments.

“This would enable coordinated enforcement and ensure that all relevant agencies work towards reducing road fatalities and serious injuries,” he said.

Kondiwa said the ultimate goal was to save lives, protect families and safeguard Kenya’s human capital through stronger road safety interventions.

He emphasised that road safety should not be treated solely as a transport issue but as a national development and security priority requiring collective action.

The NTSA called on stakeholders and the public to support efforts aimed at reducing road crashes and preventing avoidable deaths.

“With everyone’s support, we can avert this disaster,” Kondiwa said.