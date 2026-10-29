Oburu rejects unsolicited advice from outsiders, reaffirms ODM’s position on UDA talks

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Oburu Oginga has reaffirmed the party’s position on negotiations with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), insisting that the full implementation of the 10-point agenda remains non-negotiable.

In a statement, Oburu expressed gratitude to Kenyans, ODM members, friends and well-wishers for their prayers and support during his recovery, saying he was making steady progress towards full recovery.

He, however, expressed concern over what he described as attempts by some individuals, including people who are not ODM members, to exploit his temporary absence from active politics by dictating how the party should conduct negotiations with UDA.

The ODM leader took issue with suggestions on whether the negotiations should result in a written agreement, maintaining that the party has established structures and experienced leadership capable of determining its political direction.

“ODM is an established political institution with legitimate structures, clear objectives and an experienced leadership capable of conducting negotiations in the Party’s and Kenyans’ best interests,” he said.

Oburu maintained that ODM had made significant contributions and sacrifices for the country and would continue doing so in pursuit of national progress and stability.

He also cautioned against turning the negotiations into public spectacles, saying the discussions were serious political engagements that should not be conducted in the glare of television cameras.

The party leader reiterated that the full implementation of the 10-point agenda, alongside other pressing national priorities, remained a fundamental condition of ODM’s engagement with UDA.

“Full implementation of the 10-point agenda, among other pressing national priorities, remains a fundamental, non-negotiable pillar of our engagement with UDA. Our commitment to this agenda is absolute,” he stated.

Oburu further urged individuals and political parties outside ODM to focus on the challenges facing the country rather than offering what he termed unsolicited advice on the party’s negotiations.

He said any individuals or parties seeking political alliances, mergers or coalitions should be free to make their own choices without attempting to dictate ODM’s decisions.

“ODM knows where it is going, what it wants and how to get there,” Oburu said.

His statement comes amid political discussions over the direction of ODM’s engagement with UDA and the terms under which the two parties could pursue cooperation on national priorities.

The insistence on the 10-point agenda places its implementation at the centre of ODM’s stated position as the negotiations continue.