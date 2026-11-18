A construction worker has died while another sustained injuries after they fell from the eighth floor of a residential building at Tsavo Royal Suburbs in Kasarani, Nairobi.

The incident occurred on November 17, at around 5pm as the two workers were painting exterior walls at Phase Four of the development.

The deceased was identified as Moses Ouma, while his colleague was identified as Irian Monday.

According to police, the two workers fell from the eighth floor while undertaking painting work.

Ouma died on the spot, while Monday managed to cling to a window on the fifth floor before he was rescued and rushed to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

The incident was reported by the head of security at Tsavo Royal Suburbs, who alerted police.

Police found Ouma’s body lying in the ground-floor parking area with visible injuries to the head and a fractured left leg.

The body was subsequently moved to Kenyatta University (KU) Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Investigations are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the fall, including the safety measures in place as the workers undertook the painting exercise.

Meanwhile, police in Bomet County have launched a manhunt for a defilement suspect who escaped from lawful custody while being transported from Nakuru County.

The suspect escaped on Sunday, November 15, at around 5am after the police vehicle transporting him developed a mechanical problem.

Police had travelled to Kiptagich Police Station in Nakuru County to collect the suspect, who had been held there since November 14.

The suspect was wanted in connection with a defilement case initially reported at Chemaner Police Station on April 14, 2026.

During the journey, the vehicle reportedly developed a mechanical fault, forcing the officers and driver to alight to address the problem.

The officers allegedly left the handcuffed suspect inside the vehicle as they assisted the driver.

However, when they returned, they discovered that the suspect had escaped, leaving behind the handcuffs.

The officers later arrived at their station at approximately 11.20pm and reportedly indicated that they had left the suspect at Longisa Police Station.

They only formally reported the escape on Monday, November 16, prompting the opening of an inquiry file.

Police have since initiated efforts to trace and rearrest the escapee as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding his escape and the delayed reporting of the incident.